Loyal Textile Mills Ltd Share Price

327.25
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:52 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open0
  Day's High333.9
  52 Wk High772.6
  Prev. Close333.9
  Day's Low327.25
  52 Wk Low 291.3
  Turnover (lac)0.33
  P/E0
  Face Value10
  Book Value462.63
  EPS0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)157.73
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

0

Prev. Close

333.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.33

Day's High

333.9

Day's Low

327.25

52 Week's High

772.6

52 Week's Low

291.3

Book Value

462.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

157.73

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.49%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 26.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.82

4.82

4.82

4.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

285.77

328.39

332.22

244.58

Net Worth

290.59

333.21

337.04

249.4

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1,121.8

1,104.43

1,306.94

1,156.03

yoy growth (%)

1.57

-15.49

13.05

1.87

Raw materials

-651.62

-659.9

-838.53

-737.3

As % of sales

58.08

59.75

64.15

63.77

Employee costs

-129.13

-121.17

-107.78

-92.92

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

32.99

-0.31

23.03

16.51

Depreciation

-43.07

-52.13

-57.39

-60.48

Tax paid

-5.47

4.58

2.7

6.57

Working capital

34.18

-19.23

10.5

12.72

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.57

-15.49

13.05

1.87

Op profit growth

26.68

-25.29

8.23

-18.56

EBIT growth

85.89

-41.23

12.01

-15.33

Net profit growth

546

-83.44

11.48

-2.57

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

939.19

1,402.89

1,762.87

1,121.8

1,104.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

939.19

1,402.89

1,762.87

1,121.8

1,104.43

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

77.28

38.22

13.57

8.38

7.97

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Loyal Textile Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

M Madhavan Nambiar

Chairperson & Whole Time Direc

Valli M Ramaswami

Non Executive Director

B Vaidyanathan

Independent Director

Vijayalakshmi Rao

Independent Director

RAJU KANNAN

Whole-time Director

M.E.Manivannan

Independent Director

GOKUL SUBRAMANIAN DIXIT

Independent Director

Lakshminarayanan

Independent Director

K Kumaran

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Muthukrishnan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Loyal Textile Mills Ltd

Summary

Loyal Textile Mills, the Tamilnadu based company was incorporated in 1946 and has its plant at Kovilpatti. It manufactures cotton yarn, fabric, hosiery cloth, caps etc. It exports yarn and cloth to the US, Russia, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, UK, Portugal and other countries. Loyal Textiles was the first to introduce tandem carding in the early seventies, and the earliest to introduce air splicing and automatic cone winding technology, which allows sophisticated electronic controls to detect and mend defects in yarn automatically. Presently, it has manufacturing plants at Kovilpatti, Sattur, Cuddalore, Sivagangai in Tamilnadu, Khammam in Telangana, and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.The company undertook modernisation of its facility. In 1987, the company has embarked upon an expansion-cum-modernisation project and set up 100 air-jet looms for weaving polyester-blended suitings. The looms were supplied by Loyal Machine Works, a subsidiary. Again in 1998-99, it increased the installed capacity of ring spindles, rotors and automatic looms to 53,492 nos, 3,768 nos and 285 nos respectively. The company has spent Rs.17.33 cr, Rs.5.39 cr and Rs.13.37 cro on modernisation and replacement of machinery during 1998-99, 99-2000 and 2000-01 respectively.The company had set up an Joint Venture company in Italy in the name of M/s Gruppo P&P Loyal Spa. In the year 2000-01, the company has increased its stake in the JV company to 47.50 %. Apart from this the company has also entered into a JV agr
Company FAQs

What is the Loyal Textile Mills Ltd share price today?

The Loyal Textile Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹327.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Loyal Textile Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Loyal Textile Mills Ltd is ₹157.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Loyal Textile Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Loyal Textile Mills Ltd is 0 and 0.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Loyal Textile Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Loyal Textile Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Loyal Textile Mills Ltd is ₹291.3 and ₹772.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Loyal Textile Mills Ltd?

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -30.26%, 1 Year at -50.00%, 6 Month at -43.40%, 3 Month at -35.77% and 1 Month at 2.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Loyal Textile Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Loyal Textile Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.50 %
Institutions - 0.08 %
Public - 26.42 %

