SectorTextiles
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹333.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.33
Day's High₹333.9
Day's Low₹327.25
52 Week's High₹772.6
52 Week's Low₹291.3
Book Value₹462.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)157.73
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.82
4.82
4.82
4.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
285.77
328.39
332.22
244.58
Net Worth
290.59
333.21
337.04
249.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,121.8
1,104.43
1,306.94
1,156.03
yoy growth (%)
1.57
-15.49
13.05
1.87
Raw materials
-651.62
-659.9
-838.53
-737.3
As % of sales
58.08
59.75
64.15
63.77
Employee costs
-129.13
-121.17
-107.78
-92.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
32.99
-0.31
23.03
16.51
Depreciation
-43.07
-52.13
-57.39
-60.48
Tax paid
-5.47
4.58
2.7
6.57
Working capital
34.18
-19.23
10.5
12.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.57
-15.49
13.05
1.87
Op profit growth
26.68
-25.29
8.23
-18.56
EBIT growth
85.89
-41.23
12.01
-15.33
Net profit growth
546
-83.44
11.48
-2.57
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
939.19
1,402.89
1,762.87
1,121.8
1,104.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
939.19
1,402.89
1,762.87
1,121.8
1,104.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
77.28
38.22
13.57
8.38
7.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
M Madhavan Nambiar
Chairperson & Whole Time Direc
Valli M Ramaswami
Non Executive Director
B Vaidyanathan
Independent Director
Vijayalakshmi Rao
Independent Director
RAJU KANNAN
Whole-time Director
M.E.Manivannan
Independent Director
GOKUL SUBRAMANIAN DIXIT
Independent Director
Lakshminarayanan
Independent Director
K Kumaran
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S Muthukrishnan
Reports by Loyal Textile Mills Ltd
Summary
Loyal Textile Mills, the Tamilnadu based company was incorporated in 1946 and has its plant at Kovilpatti. It manufactures cotton yarn, fabric, hosiery cloth, caps etc. It exports yarn and cloth to the US, Russia, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, UK, Portugal and other countries. Loyal Textiles was the first to introduce tandem carding in the early seventies, and the earliest to introduce air splicing and automatic cone winding technology, which allows sophisticated electronic controls to detect and mend defects in yarn automatically. Presently, it has manufacturing plants at Kovilpatti, Sattur, Cuddalore, Sivagangai in Tamilnadu, Khammam in Telangana, and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.The company undertook modernisation of its facility. In 1987, the company has embarked upon an expansion-cum-modernisation project and set up 100 air-jet looms for weaving polyester-blended suitings. The looms were supplied by Loyal Machine Works, a subsidiary. Again in 1998-99, it increased the installed capacity of ring spindles, rotors and automatic looms to 53,492 nos, 3,768 nos and 285 nos respectively. The company has spent Rs.17.33 cr, Rs.5.39 cr and Rs.13.37 cro on modernisation and replacement of machinery during 1998-99, 99-2000 and 2000-01 respectively.The company had set up an Joint Venture company in Italy in the name of M/s Gruppo P&P Loyal Spa. In the year 2000-01, the company has increased its stake in the JV company to 47.50 %. Apart from this the company has also entered into a JV agr
Read More
The Loyal Textile Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹327.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Loyal Textile Mills Ltd is ₹157.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Loyal Textile Mills Ltd is 0 and 0.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Loyal Textile Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Loyal Textile Mills Ltd is ₹291.3 and ₹772.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Loyal Textile Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -30.26%, 1 Year at -50.00%, 6 Month at -43.40%, 3 Month at -35.77% and 1 Month at 2.79%.
