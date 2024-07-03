Summary

Loyal Textile Mills, the Tamilnadu based company was incorporated in 1946 and has its plant at Kovilpatti. It manufactures cotton yarn, fabric, hosiery cloth, caps etc. It exports yarn and cloth to the US, Russia, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, UK, Portugal and other countries. Loyal Textiles was the first to introduce tandem carding in the early seventies, and the earliest to introduce air splicing and automatic cone winding technology, which allows sophisticated electronic controls to detect and mend defects in yarn automatically. Presently, it has manufacturing plants at Kovilpatti, Sattur, Cuddalore, Sivagangai in Tamilnadu, Khammam in Telangana, and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.The company undertook modernisation of its facility. In 1987, the company has embarked upon an expansion-cum-modernisation project and set up 100 air-jet looms for weaving polyester-blended suitings. The looms were supplied by Loyal Machine Works, a subsidiary. Again in 1998-99, it increased the installed capacity of ring spindles, rotors and automatic looms to 53,492 nos, 3,768 nos and 285 nos respectively. The company has spent Rs.17.33 cr, Rs.5.39 cr and Rs.13.37 cro on modernisation and replacement of machinery during 1998-99, 99-2000 and 2000-01 respectively.The company had set up an Joint Venture company in Italy in the name of M/s Gruppo P&P Loyal Spa. In the year 2000-01, the company has increased its stake in the JV company to 47.50 %. Apart from this the company has also entered into a JV agr

