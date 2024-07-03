iifl-logo-icon 1
Loyal Textile Mills Ltd Quarterly Results

321
(-1.91%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:15 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

185.28

196.08

200.77

204.17

247.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

185.28

196.08

200.77

204.17

247.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.29

10.33

36.11

24.32

4.62

Total Income

198.57

206.41

236.88

228.49

252.19

Total Expenditure

229.62

203.85

221.86

213.63

250.16

PBIDT

-31.05

2.56

15.02

14.86

2.03

Interest

12.03

14.17

15.96

12.74

13.34

PBDT

-43.08

-11.61

-0.94

2.12

-11.31

Depreciation

8.7

8.94

9.3

9.61

9.59

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-1.05

-6.89

3.14

-5.31

-6.77

Reported Profit After Tax

-50.73

-13.66

-13.38

-2.18

-14.13

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-50.73

-13.66

-13.38

-2.18

-14.13

Extra-ordinary Items

-7.48

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-43.25

-13.66

-13.38

-2.18

-14.13

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-105.32

-28.37

0

-4.52

-29.34

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.82

4.82

4.82

4.82

4.82

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-16.75

1.3

7.48

7.27

0.81

PBDTM(%)

-23.25

-5.92

-0.46

1.03

-4.56

PATM(%)

-27.38

-6.96

-6.66

-1.06

-5.7

