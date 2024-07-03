Loyal Textile Mills Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
185.28
196.08
200.77
204.17
247.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
185.28
196.08
200.77
204.17
247.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.29
10.33
36.11
24.32
4.62
Total Income
198.57
206.41
236.88
228.49
252.19
Total Expenditure
229.62
203.85
221.86
213.63
250.16
PBIDT
-31.05
2.56
15.02
14.86
2.03
Interest
12.03
14.17
15.96
12.74
13.34
PBDT
-43.08
-11.61
-0.94
2.12
-11.31
Depreciation
8.7
8.94
9.3
9.61
9.59
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-1.05
-6.89
3.14
-5.31
-6.77
Reported Profit After Tax
-50.73
-13.66
-13.38
-2.18
-14.13
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-50.73
-13.66
-13.38
-2.18
-14.13
Extra-ordinary Items
-7.48
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-43.25
-13.66
-13.38
-2.18
-14.13
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-105.32
-28.37
0
-4.52
-29.34
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.82
4.82
4.82
4.82
4.82
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-16.75
1.3
7.48
7.27
0.81
PBDTM(%)
-23.25
-5.92
-0.46
1.03
-4.56
PATM(%)
-27.38
-6.96
-6.66
-1.06
-5.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.