Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,121.8
1,104.43
1,306.94
1,156.03
yoy growth (%)
1.57
-15.49
13.05
1.87
Raw materials
-651.62
-659.9
-838.53
-737.3
As % of sales
58.08
59.75
64.15
63.77
Employee costs
-129.13
-121.17
-107.78
-92.92
As % of sales
11.51
10.97
8.24
8.03
Other costs
-233.01
-238.08
-246.47
-220.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.77
21.55
18.85
19.06
Operating profit
108.04
85.28
114.16
105.47
OPM
9.63
7.72
8.73
9.12
Depreciation
-43.07
-52.13
-57.39
-60.48
Interest expense
-35.03
-36.91
-39.23
-39.07
Other income
3.05
3.44
5.49
10.59
Profit before tax
32.99
-0.31
23.03
16.51
Taxes
-5.47
4.58
2.7
6.57
Tax rate
-16.58
-1,431.25
11.72
39.79
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
27.52
4.26
25.73
23.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
27.52
4.26
25.73
23.08
yoy growth (%)
546
-83.44
11.48
-2.57
NPM
2.45
0.38
1.96
1.99
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.