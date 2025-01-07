iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

321
(-1.91%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Loyal Textile Mills Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1,121.8

1,104.43

1,306.94

1,156.03

yoy growth (%)

1.57

-15.49

13.05

1.87

Raw materials

-651.62

-659.9

-838.53

-737.3

As % of sales

58.08

59.75

64.15

63.77

Employee costs

-129.13

-121.17

-107.78

-92.92

As % of sales

11.51

10.97

8.24

8.03

Other costs

-233.01

-238.08

-246.47

-220.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.77

21.55

18.85

19.06

Operating profit

108.04

85.28

114.16

105.47

OPM

9.63

7.72

8.73

9.12

Depreciation

-43.07

-52.13

-57.39

-60.48

Interest expense

-35.03

-36.91

-39.23

-39.07

Other income

3.05

3.44

5.49

10.59

Profit before tax

32.99

-0.31

23.03

16.51

Taxes

-5.47

4.58

2.7

6.57

Tax rate

-16.58

-1,431.25

11.72

39.79

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

27.52

4.26

25.73

23.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

27.52

4.26

25.73

23.08

yoy growth (%)

546

-83.44

11.48

-2.57

NPM

2.45

0.38

1.96

1.99

Loyal Textile : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Loyal Textile Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.