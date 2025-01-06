Loyal Textile Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
32.99
-0.31
23.03
16.51
Depreciation
-43.07
-52.13
-57.39
-60.48
Tax paid
-5.47
4.58
2.7
6.57
Working capital
34.18
-19.23
10.5
12.72
Other operating items
Operating
18.63
-67.1
-21.15
-24.68
Capital expenditure
10.93
7.74
31.33
18.68
Free cash flow
29.56
-59.36
10.18
-6
Equity raised
433.91
425.91
377.45
340.61
Investing
-0.02
-0.08
-1.56
-5.8
Financing
71.44
18.54
77.04
95.37
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
534.89
385.01
463.11
424.18
