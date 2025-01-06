iifl-logo-icon 1
Loyal Textile Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

327.25
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:52 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

32.99

-0.31

23.03

16.51

Depreciation

-43.07

-52.13

-57.39

-60.48

Tax paid

-5.47

4.58

2.7

6.57

Working capital

34.18

-19.23

10.5

12.72

Other operating items

Operating

18.63

-67.1

-21.15

-24.68

Capital expenditure

10.93

7.74

31.33

18.68

Free cash flow

29.56

-59.36

10.18

-6

Equity raised

433.91

425.91

377.45

340.61

Investing

-0.02

-0.08

-1.56

-5.8

Financing

71.44

18.54

77.04

95.37

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

534.89

385.01

463.11

424.18

