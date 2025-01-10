Loyal Textile Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.82
4.82
4.82
4.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
285.77
328.39
332.22
244.58
Net Worth
290.59
333.21
337.04
249.4
Minority Interest
Debt
622.16
662.27
616.26
379.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
32.53
27.55
23.62
25.24
Total Liabilities
945.28
1,023.03
976.92
654.16
Fixed Assets
333.46
333.88
307.7
320.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.01
2
2.5
2.54
Deferred Tax Asset Net
36.36
15.18
14.21
8.15
Networking Capital
556.58
650.81
633.24
290.9
Inventories
415.59
521.62
446.54
258.44
Inventory Days
84.08
Sundry Debtors
158.49
205.7
302.9
224.08
Debtor Days
72.9
Other Current Assets
157.2
183.45
181.57
143.45
Sundry Creditors
-115.55
-174.27
-189.72
-247.9
Creditor Days
80.65
Other Current Liabilities
-59.15
-85.69
-108.05
-87.17
Cash
16.86
21.14
19.26
31.89
Total Assets
945.27
1,023.01
976.91
654.16
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.