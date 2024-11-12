|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|9 Oct 2024
|LOYAL TEXTILE MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Approval of Standalone and Consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|LOYAL TEXTILE MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|18 Apr 2024
|LOYAL TEXTILE MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Board Meeting of the Company has been rescheduled and Postponed to 29th May 2024 (instead of 17-05-2024) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024) Outcome of Board meeting In view of the loss incurred by the company in the Financial Year 2023-24 the Board has not recommended dividend for FY 2023-24. Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|4 Jan 2024
|LOYAL TEXTILE MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31/12/2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.