Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 9 Oct 2024

LOYAL TEXTILE MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Approval of Standalone and Consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 12 Jul 2024

LOYAL TEXTILE MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 18 Apr 2024

LOYAL TEXTILE MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Board Meeting of the Company has been rescheduled and Postponed to 29th May 2024 (instead of 17-05-2024) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024) Outcome of Board meeting In view of the loss incurred by the company in the Financial Year 2023-24 the Board has not recommended dividend for FY 2023-24. Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 4 Jan 2024