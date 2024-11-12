iifl-logo-icon 1
Loyal Textile Mills Ltd Board Meeting

Loyal Textile CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20249 Oct 2024
LOYAL TEXTILE MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Approval of Standalone and Consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202412 Jul 2024
LOYAL TEXTILE MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202418 Apr 2024
LOYAL TEXTILE MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Board Meeting of the Company has been rescheduled and Postponed to 29th May 2024 (instead of 17-05-2024) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024) Outcome of Board meeting In view of the loss incurred by the company in the Financial Year 2023-24 the Board has not recommended dividend for FY 2023-24. Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20244 Jan 2024
LOYAL TEXTILE MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31/12/2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

