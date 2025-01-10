To

the Members of

Loyal Textile Mills Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of Loyal Textile Mills Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as on 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as on 31st March, 2024, and its loss and its total comprehensive loss, its changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our Report. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that Context.

1. Revenue recognition Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Refer Note No. 2 and 22 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements Principal Audit Procedures Performed: Our audit process consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing performed by us which are as follows: Cut off Revenue is one of the key profit drivers and is therefore susceptible to misstatement. Cut-off is the key assertion in so far as revenue recognition is concerned. There is a risk that revenue is recognized on sale of goods without substantial transfer of control as on reporting date which will not be in accordance with Ind AS-115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers". (i) We obtained an understanding of process and evaluated the design, implementation, and operating effectiveness of managements internal controls in relation to revenue recognition from sale of goods. We tested the Companys control over timing of revenue recognition around year end. In view of the above and since revenue is a key performance indicator of the Company, we have identified timing of revenue recognition from sale of goods as a key audit matter. (ii) At the year end, we have performed the cut off testing for late cut off to test that the revenue is recorded in the appropriate period. We have traced sales with proof of delivery (POD) to confirm the recognition of sales. 2) Inventory Valuation Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Valuation of inventories (Refer Note No 2 and 6 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements) Principal audit procedures performed. The Companys inventories comprise of raw materials, work- in-progress, fi finished goods and stores & spares amounting to Rs.41,559.35 Lakhs as at 31st March 2024. Evaluated the design and operation of internal controls and its operating effectiveness in determining the NRV, including the Companys review of key estimates, such as estimated future selling prices on a test basis. The inventories are valued at lower of cost and net realizable value (‘NRV). Compared NRV with recent sales or estimated selling price and selling costs. NRV is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business less the estimated costs of completion and the estimated selling costs. Evaluated the Companys judgement with regards to application of write-down of inventories, where required. The determination of NRV involves estimates of prevailing market conditions, stage of completion of the inventory, the estimated future selling price and selling costs. Assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures made by the management with respect to Inventories in compliance with the requirements of applicable Ind AS 2 and Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013. Considering the significance of the amount of carrying value of inventories and significant judgements and assumptions involved in assessment of NRV, the same is considered a key audit matter.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report but does not include the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The above reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of the auditors report. Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information as identified above when made available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the above reports, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including Other Comprehensive Income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards (IND AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; the selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and the estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the Ind AS Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements may be infl uenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of utmost significance in the audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matters stated below, on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) The modifi cations relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B."

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in Note No 32.1 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

II. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

III. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

IV. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, during the year no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Benefi ciaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Benefi ciaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, during the year no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Benefi ciaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Benefi ciaries.

(c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations received under subclause (iv)(a) and (iv)(b) contain any material misstatement.

V. The company has not declared any dividend during the current year and the previous year, hence the clause regarding compliance with provisions of section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

VI. According to information and explanation given to us and based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used licensed Textile specific ERP software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. However, in the absence of any confi rmation on the controls concerning the maintenance of relevant audit trails at the database level by ERP service provider, we are unable to comment on the prevalence of audit trail (edit log) facility at the database level.

VII. As Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of Audit Trial as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March 2024

3. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the Members of Loyal Textile Mills Limited on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024 i. In respect of companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verifi cation of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all Property, Plant and Equipment are verifi ed in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with the programme certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verifi ed by the Management during the year and this periodicity of physical verifi cation is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verifi cation.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) as disclosed in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company Based on the examination of relevant documents by us and confi rmations received from the lenders as on the reporting date, immovable properties of land and buildings whose title deeds have been pledged as security for borrowings, are held in the name of the Company

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year ended 31.03.2024

e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. a. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the inventories were physically verified during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verifi cation is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on physical verifi cation.

b. The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements, the quarterly returns / statements along with subsequent revisions fi led by the Company with the banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company during the year has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other parties. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) to (f) of the Order is not applicable

iv. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees or securities, the company has complied with the provision of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 as applicable.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public during the year in terms of the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal.

vi. We have reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its manufactured goods and services provided by it and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) The company has been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues such as Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales-Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Cess, and any other statutory dues with appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales-Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, details of dues of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales-Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues which have not been deposited as on 31st March 2024 on account of any dispute and the forum where disputes are pending is given below:

Sl. No. Nature of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount in Lakhs Period to Which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending 1 Central Sales Tax Act. 1956 CST 795.54 Various Periods from 2013-14 State Tax Appellate Tribunal, Kakinada 2 Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax 2496.13 0.78 Various Periods from 2017-18 to 2022-23 AY 2015-16 CIT Appeals IT Department

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not defaulted in repayment of borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the company has not availed any term loans during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company as at 31.03.2024, we report that, the company has used funds raised on short-term basis including cash generating from operations aggregating to Rs.17.53 Crores for long-term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or joint ventures as defined under the Act.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, the company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary or joint venture companies.

x. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company during the year has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company during the year has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable

xi. (a) On the basis of books and records of the Company examined by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year in the course of our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been fi led by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed as related party transactions in Note No.41 the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

xiv. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued for the period under audit.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them and hence the provisions of the section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. According, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC as part of the Group. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The company has incurred a cash loss of Rs. 2,160.04 Lakhs in the current financial year, and Nil cash loss in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. a) In our opinion, according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has no ongoing CSR projects. b) In our opinion, according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has no amount remaining unspent under sub section (5) of section 135 of Companies Act.

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

In conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company as of and for the year ended 31st March, 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Loyal Textile Mills Limited ("the Company") as of that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Brahmayya & Co., Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.000511S N Sri Krishna Partner Membership No.026575 UDIN: 24026575BKCJVM9160 Place : Chennai Date: May 29, 2024

Operating Result Summary

Year ended 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 31.03.2022 31.03.2021 31.03.2020 Revenue from Operations 93,919 140,289 176,287 112,180 110,443 Other Income 7,383 3,668 892 305 344 Total Income 101,302 143,957 177,178 112,485 110,787 Cost of materials consumed 52,448 94,062 113,131 62,312 65,326 Purchase of Stock-in-Trade 2,933 1,857 3,679 1,656 2,946 Changes in Inventories of Finished Goods, 3,662 (6,809) (9,051) 1,194 (2,282) Work-in-progress Employee Benefits Expense 15,698 17,651 16,371 12,913 12,117 Finance costs 5,288 3,179 2,963 3,503 3,691 Depreciation and amortization expense 3,776 3,658 3,704 4,307 5,213 Other expenses 23,433 30,503 33,236 23,301 23,808 Total Expenses 107,238 144,102 164,033 109,186 110,819 Profi t/(Loss) before tax (5,936) (145) 13,145 3,299 (32) Export 34,021 68,266 130,664 77,467 76,291 Production of Yarn in Lakh Kgs 198.72 269.55 279.72 229.52 247.25 Production of Cloth in Lakh Mtrs 447.24 411.84 533.30 445.73 507.98

Balance Sheet Summary