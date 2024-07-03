Loyal Textile Mills Ltd Summary

Loyal Textile Mills, the Tamilnadu based company was incorporated in 1946 and has its plant at Kovilpatti. It manufactures cotton yarn, fabric, hosiery cloth, caps etc. It exports yarn and cloth to the US, Russia, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, UK, Portugal and other countries. Loyal Textiles was the first to introduce tandem carding in the early seventies, and the earliest to introduce air splicing and automatic cone winding technology, which allows sophisticated electronic controls to detect and mend defects in yarn automatically. Presently, it has manufacturing plants at Kovilpatti, Sattur, Cuddalore, Sivagangai in Tamilnadu, Khammam in Telangana, and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.The company undertook modernisation of its facility. In 1987, the company has embarked upon an expansion-cum-modernisation project and set up 100 air-jet looms for weaving polyester-blended suitings. The looms were supplied by Loyal Machine Works, a subsidiary. Again in 1998-99, it increased the installed capacity of ring spindles, rotors and automatic looms to 53,492 nos, 3,768 nos and 285 nos respectively. The company has spent Rs.17.33 cr, Rs.5.39 cr and Rs.13.37 cro on modernisation and replacement of machinery during 1998-99, 99-2000 and 2000-01 respectively.The company had set up an Joint Venture company in Italy in the name of M/s Gruppo P&P Loyal Spa. In the year 2000-01, the company has increased its stake in the JV company to 47.50 %. Apart from this the company has also entered into a JV agreement with M/s Dimco SA, Greece for formation of a JV company in Greece for marketing of Garments during 2000-01. For replacement of machinery/modernisation and installing power plant the company has spent about Rs. 3358.44 lakhs.During the year 2004, four windmills were installed for generation of power. Huge expenditure was incurred on repairs of old machines and renovation of buildings. The Company added 8 Windmills during 2006; bought two wind mill during 2007; installed 4 more windmills in 2008. During the year 2013, direct transmission cables were laid to Kovilpatti Unit in October and to CTM Unit during February. A 3.3 MW Solar Power Plant was commissioned at Sattur Unit during 2014-15. Loyal International Sourcing Pvt Limited, was incorporated as wholly owned subsidiary company of the Company, which commenced operations in 2015. Besides, a Joint Venture was established in Portugal for fashion garments.