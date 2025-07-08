Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹155
Prev. Close₹162.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹508.12
Day's High₹163.3
Day's Low₹155
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)227.99
P/E52.45
EPS2.98
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
14.43
14.43
8.87
1.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.09
46.99
8.27
2.54
Net Worth
64.52
61.42
17.14
4.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
138.5
123.16
117.45
yoy growth (%)
12.45
4.86
Raw materials
-116.51
-102.86
-100.5
As % of sales
84.11
83.51
85.56
Employee costs
-1.59
-1.54
-1.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
4.5
5.56
4.9
Depreciation
-1.1
-0.57
-0.4
Tax paid
-1.38
-1.9
-1.63
Working capital
17.62
44.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.45
4.86
Op profit growth
6.84
18.62
EBIT growth
1.98
17.5
Net profit growth
-14.81
12.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.29
|44.85
|16,455.2
|131.84
|1.11
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
500.75
|16.49
|14,490.26
|228.97
|1
|2,458.18
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
143.88
|27.54
|13,969.75
|98.22
|1.17
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
22.13
|0
|11,002.97
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
GARFIBRES
923.55
|42.83
|9,170.18
|51.31
|0.16
|374.93
|122.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Harshad Hirji Thakkar
Executive Director
Dinesh Chanubha Sodha
Executive Director
Hitesh Subhash Punjani
Independent Director
Alok Nag
Independent Director
Tarak Bipinchandra Gor
Additional Director
Anupama Sharma
Company Secretary
Bhoomi Mewada
Shop No 305-309 3rd Floor,
Pacific Plaza Dadar West,
Maharashtra - 400028
Tel: 91-22-24331551
Website: http://www.momaiapparels.com
Email: investor@momaiapparels.com
C-13 Pannalal Silk,
Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,
Mumbai - 400 078
Tel: 91-022-25963838
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Momai Apparels Limited, a subsidiary of Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd was incorporated as Momai Apparels Private Limited on January 21, 2010 as a private limited company under the Companies Act and r...
Read More
