Momai Apparels Ltd Share Price Live

158
(-2.65%)
Dec 18, 2017|03:29:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open155
  • Day's High163.3
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close162.3
  • Day's Low155
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)508.12
  • P/E52.45
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.98
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)227.99
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Momai Apparels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

155

Prev. Close

162.3

Turnover(Lac.)

508.12

Day's High

163.3

Day's Low

155

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

227.99

P/E

52.45

EPS

2.98

Divi. Yield

0

Momai Apparels Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Momai Apparels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Momai Apparels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:16 AM
Sep-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017Dec-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 21.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 21.62%

Non-Promoter- 4.85%

Institutions: 4.84%

Non-Institutions: 73.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Momai Apparels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

14.43

14.43

8.87

1.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

50.09

46.99

8.27

2.54

Net Worth

64.52

61.42

17.14

4.07

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

138.5

123.16

117.45

yoy growth (%)

12.45

4.86

Raw materials

-116.51

-102.86

-100.5

As % of sales

84.11

83.51

85.56

Employee costs

-1.59

-1.54

-1.11

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

4.5

5.56

4.9

Depreciation

-1.1

-0.57

-0.4

Tax paid

-1.38

-1.9

-1.63

Working capital

17.62

44.24

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.45

4.86

Op profit growth

6.84

18.62

EBIT growth

1.98

17.5

Net profit growth

-14.81

12.14

No Record Found

Momai Apparels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.29

44.8516,455.2131.841.111,859.457.69

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

500.75

16.4914,490.26228.9712,458.18331.15

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

143.88

27.5413,969.7598.221.172,085.9840.19

Alok Industries Ltd

ALOKINDS

22.13

011,002.97-67.750912.91-38.07

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd

GARFIBRES

923.55

42.839,170.1851.310.16374.93122.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Momai Apparels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Harshad Hirji Thakkar

Executive Director

Dinesh Chanubha Sodha

Executive Director

Hitesh Subhash Punjani

Independent Director

Alok Nag

Independent Director

Tarak Bipinchandra Gor

Additional Director

Anupama Sharma

Company Secretary

Bhoomi Mewada

Registered Office

Shop No 305-309 3rd Floor,

Pacific Plaza Dadar West,

Maharashtra - 400028

Tel: 91-22-24331551

Website: http://www.momaiapparels.com

Email: investor@momaiapparels.com

Registrar Office

C-13 Pannalal Silk,

Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,

Mumbai - 400 078

Tel: 91-022-25963838

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Momai Apparels Limited, a subsidiary of Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd was incorporated as Momai Apparels Private Limited on January 21, 2010 as a private limited company under the Companies Act and r...
Read More

Reports by Momai Apparels Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Momai Apparels Ltd share price today?

The Momai Apparels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹158 today.

What is the Market Cap of Momai Apparels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Momai Apparels Ltd is ₹227.99 Cr. as of 18 Dec ‘17

What is the PE and PB ratio of Momai Apparels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Momai Apparels Ltd is 52.45 and 3.28 as of 18 Dec ‘17

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Momai Apparels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Momai Apparels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Momai Apparels Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 18 Dec ‘17

What is the CAGR of Momai Apparels Ltd?

Momai Apparels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.42%, 3 Years at 25.01%, 1 Year at 31.34%, 6 Month at 34.74%, 3 Month at 19.13% and 1 Month at 4.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Momai Apparels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Momai Apparels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

