iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Momai Apparels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

158
(-2.65%)
Dec 18, 2017|03:29:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Momai Apparels Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

138.5

123.16

117.45

yoy growth (%)

12.45

4.86

Raw materials

-116.51

-102.86

-100.5

As % of sales

84.11

83.51

85.56

Employee costs

-1.59

-1.54

-1.11

As % of sales

1.15

1.25

0.94

Other costs

-9.07

-8.17

-6.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.55

6.63

5.88

Operating profit

11.31

10.59

8.93

OPM

8.17

8.6

7.6

Depreciation

-1.1

-0.57

-0.4

Interest expense

-5.7

-4.45

-3.61

Other income

0

0

0

Profit before tax

4.5

5.56

4.9

Taxes

-1.38

-1.9

-1.63

Tax rate

-30.77

-34.16

-33.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.12

3.66

3.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

3.12

3.66

3.26

yoy growth (%)

-14.81

12.14

NPM

2.25

2.97

2.78

Momai Apparels : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Momai Apparels Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.