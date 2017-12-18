Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
138.5
123.16
117.45
yoy growth (%)
12.45
4.86
Raw materials
-116.51
-102.86
-100.5
As % of sales
84.11
83.51
85.56
Employee costs
-1.59
-1.54
-1.11
As % of sales
1.15
1.25
0.94
Other costs
-9.07
-8.17
-6.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.55
6.63
5.88
Operating profit
11.31
10.59
8.93
OPM
8.17
8.6
7.6
Depreciation
-1.1
-0.57
-0.4
Interest expense
-5.7
-4.45
-3.61
Other income
0
0
0
Profit before tax
4.5
5.56
4.9
Taxes
-1.38
-1.9
-1.63
Tax rate
-30.77
-34.16
-33.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.12
3.66
3.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
3.12
3.66
3.26
yoy growth (%)
-14.81
12.14
NPM
2.25
2.97
2.78
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.