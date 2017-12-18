iifl-logo
Momai Apparels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

158
(-2.65%)
Dec 18, 2017

Momai Apparels Ltd

Momai Apparels FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

4.5

5.56

4.9

Depreciation

-1.1

-0.57

-0.4

Tax paid

-1.38

-1.9

-1.63

Working capital

17.62

44.24

Other operating items

Operating

19.64

47.32

Capital expenditure

3.01

0

Free cash flow

22.65

47.33

Equity raised

93.95

58.23

Investing

0

0

Financing

25.88

2.38

Dividends paid

0

1.08

0.44

Net in cash

142.48

109.03

