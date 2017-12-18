Momai Apparels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
4.5
5.56
4.9
Depreciation
-1.1
-0.57
-0.4
Tax paid
-1.38
-1.9
-1.63
Working capital
17.62
44.24
Other operating items
Operating
19.64
47.32
Capital expenditure
3.01
0
Free cash flow
22.65
47.33
Equity raised
93.95
58.23
Investing
0
0
Financing
25.88
2.38
Dividends paid
0
1.08
0.44
Net in cash
142.48
109.03
