Momai Apparels Ltd Balance Sheet

158
(-2.65%)
Dec 18, 2017|03:29:55 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

14.43

14.43

8.87

1.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

50.09

46.99

8.27

2.54

Net Worth

64.52

61.42

17.14

4.07

Minority Interest

Debt

50.57

34.27

34.57

32.2

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.18

0.21

0.12

0

Total Liabilities

115.27

95.9

51.83

36.27

Fixed Assets

9.75

7.84

8.4

5.08

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.08

0

0

Networking Capital

92.15

80.6

39.41

30.99

Inventories

42.07

50.17

41.12

16.87

Inventory Days

110.86

148.67

127.78

Sundry Debtors

38.62

38.69

16.06

31.97

Debtor Days

101.77

114.65

49.9

Other Current Assets

21.49

15.28

0.12

1.84

Sundry Creditors

-8.3

-20.06

-15.8

-17.71

Creditor Days

21.87

59.44

49.1

Other Current Liabilities

-1.73

-3.48

-2.09

-1.98

Cash

13.37

7.38

4.01

0.2

Total Assets

115.27

95.9

51.82

36.27

