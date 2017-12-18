Momai Apparels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
14.43
14.43
8.87
1.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.09
46.99
8.27
2.54
Net Worth
64.52
61.42
17.14
4.07
Minority Interest
Debt
50.57
34.27
34.57
32.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.18
0.21
0.12
0
Total Liabilities
115.27
95.9
51.83
36.27
Fixed Assets
9.75
7.84
8.4
5.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.08
0
0
Networking Capital
92.15
80.6
39.41
30.99
Inventories
42.07
50.17
41.12
16.87
Inventory Days
110.86
148.67
127.78
Sundry Debtors
38.62
38.69
16.06
31.97
Debtor Days
101.77
114.65
49.9
Other Current Assets
21.49
15.28
0.12
1.84
Sundry Creditors
-8.3
-20.06
-15.8
-17.71
Creditor Days
21.87
59.44
49.1
Other Current Liabilities
-1.73
-3.48
-2.09
-1.98
Cash
13.37
7.38
4.01
0.2
Total Assets
115.27
95.9
51.82
36.27
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.