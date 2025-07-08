Momai Apparels Ltd Summary

Momai Apparels Limited, a subsidiary of Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd was incorporated as Momai Apparels Private Limited on January 21, 2010 as a private limited company under the Companies Act and registered with the RoC. The Company was converted into a public limited company vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated September 05, 2013 and consequently the name of the Company was changed to Momai Apparels Limited.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of non-branded intimate garments such as loungewear, bridal night wear, honeymoon sets, bathrobes, night wear, sportswear and womens innerwear.The Company has approx 50,000 sq ft manufacturing facilities located at Bhiwandi which is also ISO 9001: 2008 certified.