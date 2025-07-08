iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Momai Apparels Ltd Company Summary

158
(-2.65%)
Dec 18, 2017|03:29:55 PM

Momai Apparels Ltd Summary

Momai Apparels Limited, a subsidiary of Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd was incorporated as Momai Apparels Private Limited on January 21, 2010 as a private limited company under the Companies Act and registered with the RoC. The Company was converted into a public limited company vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated September 05, 2013 and consequently the name of the Company was changed to Momai Apparels Limited.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of non-branded intimate garments such as loungewear, bridal night wear, honeymoon sets, bathrobes, night wear, sportswear and womens innerwear.The Company has approx 50,000 sq ft manufacturing facilities located at Bhiwandi which is also ISO 9001: 2008 certified.

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.