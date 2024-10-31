iifl-logo-icon 1
Neelam Linens and Garments India Ltd Share Price

57.4
(-0.26%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:35 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open55.1
  • Day's High57.75
  • 52 Wk High74.4
  • Prev. Close57.55
  • Day's Low54.8
  • 52 Wk Low 36.15
  • Turnover (lac)30.99
  • P/E47.17
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.5
  • EPS1.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)116.05
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Neelam Linens and Garments India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Sector

Textiles

Open

55.1

Prev. Close

57.55

Turnover(Lac.)

30.99

Day's High

57.75

Day's Low

54.8

52 Week's High

74.4

52 Week's Low

36.15

Book Value

18.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

116.05

P/E

47.17

EPS

1.22

Divi. Yield

0

Neelam Linens and Garments India Ltd Corporate Action

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Neelam Linens and Garments (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Neelam Linens and Garments (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:35 AM
Nov-2024Nov-2024Nov-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.29%

Non-Promoter- 12.43%

Institutions: 12.43%

Non-Institutions: 33.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Neelam Linens and Garments India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.8

7.4

0.2

0.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.68

13.62

14.48

11.5

Net Worth

23.48

21.02

14.68

11.7

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Neelam Linens and Garments India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Neelam Linens and Garments India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Kantilal Jethva

Managing Director

Bhavin Jethwa

Independent Director

Manish Kamalia

Independent Director

Dinkal Doshi

Independent Director

Falguni Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Supriya Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Neelam Linens and Garments India Ltd

Summary

Neelam Linens and Garments (India) Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name Neelam Linens and Garments (India) Private Limited, and Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on September 22, 2010. The status of the Company was changed to PublicLlimited and the name of Company was changed to Neelam Linens and Garments (India) Limited vide dated August 12, 2022. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on September 01, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company operate as a soft home furnishing company based out of Maharashtra, India, extending our services to a global clientele, USA and Australia and Far East. It specialize in the processing, finishing and supplying of bedsheets, Pillow cover, Duvet Cover, Towels, Rugs, Doher, Shirts & Garments predominantly for discounted retail outlets. It source surplus or slightly imperfect fabric from the domestic market, applying value-added services such as dyeing, stitching, embroidery, and other enhancements. Subsequently, it distribute these refined products to discounted retail outlets in diverse countries.The Company operate two manufacturing operations at Bhiwandi, Thane. Unit I is engaged in cutting fabric and stitching whereas Unit 2 has checking department and packing department. The Company has products following, Bed Sheets, Towels, Pillow covers, Rugs, Hand towels / napkins, Doher, Shirts and T-shirts. The process of B
Company FAQs

What is the Neelam Linens and Garments India Ltd share price today?

The Neelam Linens and Garments India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹57.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Neelam Linens and Garments India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Neelam Linens and Garments India Ltd is ₹116.05 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Neelam Linens and Garments India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Neelam Linens and Garments India Ltd is 47.17 and 3.19 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Neelam Linens and Garments India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Neelam Linens and Garments India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Neelam Linens and Garments India Ltd is ₹36.15 and ₹74.4 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Neelam Linens and Garments India Ltd?

Neelam Linens and Garments India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 50.85% and 1 Month at -7.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Neelam Linens and Garments India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Neelam Linens and Garments India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.18 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.82 %

