Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹55.1
Prev. Close₹57.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹30.99
Day's High₹57.75
Day's Low₹54.8
52 Week's High₹74.4
52 Week's Low₹36.15
Book Value₹18.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)116.05
P/E47.17
EPS1.22
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.8
7.4
0.2
0.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.68
13.62
14.48
11.5
Net Worth
23.48
21.02
14.68
11.7
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Kantilal Jethva
Managing Director
Bhavin Jethwa
Independent Director
Manish Kamalia
Independent Director
Dinkal Doshi
Independent Director
Falguni Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Supriya Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Neelam Linens and Garments India Ltd
Summary
Neelam Linens and Garments (India) Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name Neelam Linens and Garments (India) Private Limited, and Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on September 22, 2010. The status of the Company was changed to PublicLlimited and the name of Company was changed to Neelam Linens and Garments (India) Limited vide dated August 12, 2022. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on September 01, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company operate as a soft home furnishing company based out of Maharashtra, India, extending our services to a global clientele, USA and Australia and Far East. It specialize in the processing, finishing and supplying of bedsheets, Pillow cover, Duvet Cover, Towels, Rugs, Doher, Shirts & Garments predominantly for discounted retail outlets. It source surplus or slightly imperfect fabric from the domestic market, applying value-added services such as dyeing, stitching, embroidery, and other enhancements. Subsequently, it distribute these refined products to discounted retail outlets in diverse countries.The Company operate two manufacturing operations at Bhiwandi, Thane. Unit I is engaged in cutting fabric and stitching whereas Unit 2 has checking department and packing department. The Company has products following, Bed Sheets, Towels, Pillow covers, Rugs, Hand towels / napkins, Doher, Shirts and T-shirts. The process of B
Read More
The Neelam Linens and Garments India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹57.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Neelam Linens and Garments India Ltd is ₹116.05 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Neelam Linens and Garments India Ltd is 47.17 and 3.19 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Neelam Linens and Garments India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Neelam Linens and Garments India Ltd is ₹36.15 and ₹74.4 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Neelam Linens and Garments India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 50.85% and 1 Month at -7.79%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.