Neelam Linens and Garments India Ltd Summary

Neelam Linens and Garments (India) Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name Neelam Linens and Garments (India) Private Limited, and Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on September 22, 2010. The status of the Company was changed to PublicLlimited and the name of Company was changed to Neelam Linens and Garments (India) Limited vide dated August 12, 2022. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on September 01, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company operate as a soft home furnishing company based out of Maharashtra, India, extending our services to a global clientele, USA and Australia and Far East. It specialize in the processing, finishing and supplying of bedsheets, Pillow cover, Duvet Cover, Towels, Rugs, Doher, Shirts & Garments predominantly for discounted retail outlets. It source surplus or slightly imperfect fabric from the domestic market, applying value-added services such as dyeing, stitching, embroidery, and other enhancements. Subsequently, it distribute these refined products to discounted retail outlets in diverse countries.The Company operate two manufacturing operations at Bhiwandi, Thane. Unit I is engaged in cutting fabric and stitching whereas Unit 2 has checking department and packing department. The Company has products following, Bed Sheets, Towels, Pillow covers, Rugs, Hand towels / napkins, Doher, Shirts and T-shirts. The process of Bedsheet, Pillow covers, Shirts and T-shirts are processed at our units and other products are just procured readily and sold after the process of thread cutting, final quality check and packaging by the Company.The Company has entered the apparel industry by starting an in-house production of mens and womens fashion apparel since 2023.The Company is proposing the Public Issue of 60,00,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.