NEELAM LINENS AND GARMENTS (INDIA) LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 19-Dec-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. Neelam Linens and Garments (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 19, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/12/2024)