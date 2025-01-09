Neelam Linens and Garments India Ltd Management Discussions

You should read the following discussion of our financial condition and results of operations together with our restated financial statements included in the Red Herring Prospectus. You should also read the section entitled "Risk Factors" beginning on page 29 and

Overview

Our Company was incorporated as private limited Company under the name "Neelam Linens and Garments (India) Private Limited", under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on September 22, 2010. The status of the Company was changed to public limited, and the name of our Company was changed to "Neelam Linens and Garments (India) Limited" vide Special Resolution dated August 12, 2022. The fresh certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on September 1, 2022, by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Corporate Identity Number of our Company is U17299MH2010PLC208010.

We operate as a soft home furnishing company based out of Maharashtra, India, extending our services to a global clientele, including USA and Australia and Far East. We specialize in the processing, finishing and supplying of bedsheets, Pillow cover, Duvet Cover, Towels, Rugs, Doher, Shirts & Garments predominantly for discounted retail outlets. We source surplus or slightly imperfect fabric from the domestic market, applying value-added services such as dyeing, stitching, embroidery, and other enhancements. Subsequently, we distribute these refined products to discounted retail outlets in diverse countries.

We entered the apparel industry by starting an in-house production of mens and womens fashion apparel since 2023.

SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE LAST FINANCIAL:

In the opinion of the Board of Directors of our Company, since the date of the last audited period i.e., June 30, 2024, as disclosed in this Red Herring Prospectus, there have not arisen any circumstance that materially or adversely affect or are likely to affect the trading or profitability of our Company or the value of its assets or its ability to pay its material liabilities within the next twelve months.

Factors Affecting our Results of Operations

1. A reduction in the demand of the products in which we deal in and/or competing products gaining wider market acceptance;

2. Our ability to successfully implement our strategy, our growth and expansion, technological changes.

3. Failure to comply with regulations prescribed by authorities of the jurisdictions in which we operate;

4. Changes in laws and regulations relating to the industries in which we operate;

5. Occurrence of natural disasters or calamities affecting the areas in which we have operations;

6. Disruptions in the supply chain can lead to higher costs, reduced production, and lost sales;

STATEMENT OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

RESULTS OF KEY OPERATION

The following table sets forth select financial data from our restated financial statement of profit and loss for the period ended June 30, 2024, and year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 the components of which are also expressed as a percentage of total revenue for such period and financial period.

(Amount in Lakhs)

Particulars For the period/year ended June 30, 2024 % of Total Income March 31, 2024 % of Total Income December 31, 2023 % of Total Income March 31, 2023 % of Total Income March 31, 2022 % of Total Income March 31, 2021 % of Total Incom e Revenue from Operations 2,179.26 99.27 10,233.91 97.70 5922.12 97.43 10,356.30 98.25 10,152.67 97.81 7,819.71 97.53 Other Income 16.13 0.73 240.51 2.30 156.06 2.57 184.82 1.75 227.02 2.19 198.1 2.47 Total Income (A) 2,195.39 100.00 10,474.42 100.00 6078.18 100.00 10,541.13 100.00 10,379.69 100.00 8,017.82 100.00 EXPENDITURE Cost of Material 1,808.24 82.37 9,113.80 87.01 5227.86 86.01 9,125.85 86.57 8,815.09 84.93 7,182.98 89.59 Consumed Employee benefits expense 15.84 0.72 58.15 0.56 38.27 0.63 48.86 0.46 47.80 0.46 46.14 0.58 Finance Costs 136.89 6.24 544.40 5.20 414.06 6.81 446.17 4.23 303.55 2.92 256.77 3.2 Depreciation and amortization expense 41.39 1.89 161.10 1.54 121.12 1.99 61.43 0.58 127.4 1.23 99.81 1.24 Other expenses 72.02 3.28 280.86 2.68 153.62 2.53 529.08 5.02 696.16 6.71 404.22 5.04 Total Expenses (B) 2,074.38 94.49 10,158.31 96.98 5954.94 97.97 10,211.39 96.87 9,990.00 96.25 7,989.92 99.65 Profit before 121.01 5.51 316.12 3.02 123.24 2.03 329.74 3.13 389.68 3.75 27.9 0.35 Exceptional Items(A-B) Exceptional Items - - - - - - - - - - 8.04 0.1 Profit Before Tax 121.01 5.51 316.12 3.02 123.24 2.03 329.74 3.13 389.68 3.75 35.94 0.45 Tax expense: (i) Current tax 30.25 1.38 79.52 0.76 27.10 0.45 75.03 0.71 95.13 0.92 27.31 0.34 (ii) Deferred tax (10.30) (0.47) 9.45 0.09 -6.85 -0.11 16.84 0.16 -4.02 -0.04 -32.89 -0.41 Total Tax Expense 40.55 1.84 70.07 0.67 20.25 0.33 91.86 0.87 91.11 0.88 -5.59 -0.07 Profit for the year 80.46 3.67 246.05 2.35 102.99 1.69 237.88 2.26 298.58 2.88 41.53 0.52

Key Components of Companys Profit and Loss Statement

Revenue from Sale of Product: Revenue from operations mainly consists of Sales of Products and licenses.

Expenses: Companys expenses consist of Cost of Raw material consumed, change in inventories of finished goods, WIP & stock in trade, employee benefit expenses, finance cost, depreciation and amortization expenses and other expenses.

Employee Benefits Expense: Employee benefit expense includes Directors Remuneration and Workers and Office staff salaries.

Finance Costs: Finance cost comprises interest on Indebtedness, Bank charges and Processing Charges Loan.

Depreciation and Amortization Expense: We recognize Depreciation and Amortization expense on a WDV Basis as per the rates set forth in the Companies Act, 2013.

Other Expenses: Other expenses includes Transport charges, Rates & Taxes, Advertisement Expenses, Electricity Expenses, Legal & Professional Expenses, etc.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2024

Revenue from Operations

Our revenue from operations for the period ended June 30, 2024, was Rs. 2,179.26 Lakhs, which is 99.27% of the total revenue, which includes revenue from sale of goods and sale of licenses.

Other Income

Our other income for the period ended June 30, 2024, was Rs. 16.13 Lakhs which is 0.73% of the total revenue, which includes duty drawback and interest income.

Cost of Material Consumed

Our Cost of Material for the period ended June 30, 2024, was Rs. 1808.24 Lakhs which was about 82.37% of the total revenue and which includes raw material consumed.

Employee Benefits expenses

The employee benefits expenses for the period ended June 30, 2024, was Rs. 15.84 Lakhs, which is 0.72% of the total revenue.

Finance Costs

Finance costs for the period ended June 30, 2024, were Rs. 136.89 Lakhs which was about 6.24% of the total revenue. The finance costs includes processing fees & pre closure charges, interest on loan and bank charges.

Depreciation and Amortisation Expense

Depreciation and amortization expenses for the period ended June 30, 2024, were Rs. 41.39 Lakhs which was about 1.89%.

Other Expenses

The other expenses for the period ended June 30, 2024, were Rs. 72.02 Lakhs which was about 3.28% of the total revenue and which includes Payment to commission expenses, Advertisement and business promotion, rent, rates & taxes, Freight, Clearing & Forwarding, insurance, transport, travelling, legal and other miscellaneous expenses.

EBITDA

Our EBITDA for the period ended June 30, 2024, were Rs. 283.16 Lakhs.

Profit /(Loss) after Tax

PAT for the period ended June 30, 2024, was Rs. 80.46 Lakhs as a result of the above factors.

Comparison of FY 2024 with FY 2023:

Revenue from Operations

The Companys revenue from operations for the financial year 2023-24 was 10,233.91 lakhs. This represents a 1.18% decrease compared to the previous financial years revenue from operations of 10,356.30 lakhs. The decrease is attributable to decrease in sale of licenses by 1,945.04 lakhs and increase in sale of goods by 1,822.65 lakhs.

Other Income

In the financial year 2023-24, the Other Income recorded an increase of 55.69 lakhs, as compared to 184.82 lakhs in financial year 2022-23. This was primarily due to increase in unrealised exchange gain.

Cost of Material Consumed

The Cost of Material Consumed was similar in financial year 2023-24 and financial year 2022-23. This was due to similar levels of sales achieved by the company.

Employee Benefits Expenses

The Employee benefit expenses increased by 19.01% to 58.15 lakhs in the Financial Year 2023-24 against that of 47.80 lakhs in Financial Year 2021-22. The increase in employee expenses was on account increase in salary and wages and director remuneration.

Finance Cost

The Finance cost increased to 544.40 lakhs in the Financial Year 2023-24 against that of 446.17 lakhs in Financial Year 2022-23.

The increase of the finance charges is on account increase in interest expenses by 130.81 lakhs.

Depreciation and Amortisation Expenses

The Depreciation and Amortisation expenses increase by 99.67 lakhs to 161.10 lakhs in the financial year 2023-24 against that of 61.43 lakhs in financial year 2022-23. The decrease in depreciation was due to decrease in asset value of motor car and the addition of new assets in year end.

Other Expenses

The Other expenses decreased by 46.92% to 280.86 lakhs in the financial year 2023-24 as against that of 529.08 lakhs in financial year 2022-23. The other expenses decrease was mainly on account of decrease freight, clearing & forwarding by 277.13 lakhs.

EBDITA

The EBITDA for financial year 2023-24 was 781.11 lakhs as compared to 652.51 lakhs for financial year 2022-23. The EBITDA was 7.63% of revenue from operations in financial year 2023-24 as compared to 6.30% in financial year 2022-23. The EBITDA increased in financial year 2023-24 compared to financial year 2022-23 on account of decrease in other expenses.

Profit after Tax (PAT)

PAT is 246.05 lakhs for the financial year 2023-24 compared to 237.88 lakhs in financial year 2022-23. The PAT was 2.35% of revenue from operations in financial year 2023-24 compared to 2.26% of revenue from operations in F.Y. 2022-23. The profit is decreased on account of increase in finance cost.

The rational for increase in PAT margin in FY 2024 as compared to FY 2023 are as below:

? There occurred the sale of better product mix in which sale of products increased and sale of license decreased.

? There was also a significant increase in finance cost by 98.23 lakhs in FY 2024 as compared to that in FY 2023 which impacted the PAT margin of the Company.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023

Revenue from Operations

Our revenue from operations for the period ended December 31, 2023, was Rs. 5,922.12 Lakhs, which is 97.43% of the total revenue, which includes revenue from sale of goods and sale of licenses.

The reason for the for the fall in proportional revenue was as a result of following:

In the prior period, Free on Board expenses were part of sales but are now borne directly by the customer, resulting in a decrease in revenue. There was also a regulatory changes in other countries which resulted in reduction of sale of licenses during the stub period. Further, the major sales of the company typically occur during the fourth quarter of any financial year. This seasonality can be verified from past records, leading to a proportionate decrease in income compared to FY 2023.

The fall in revenue was also as a result of change in the method from CIF to FOB for the export of goods. Freight, clearing and forwarding charges for the FY 2022, 2023 and December 31, 2023, were 479.78 lakhs, 314.88 lakhs and 22.60 lakhs respectively, which had an effect on the revenue part of the company.

The price of our product mostly depends upon the type of composition used for making the fabric. The composition of cotton and polyester used in the product derives the cost of fabric. Higher the use of polyester, lower will be the cost of the product.

Further, during the initial 9 months of the year, the profit margin of the Company remains highly impacted due to lower demand and lower than average sale of the product in the market resulting into low / no impact of polyester in the product mix. However, the said profit margin can be easily visible in the last 3 months of the Financial Year where the sales of the company is expected to be higher.

Hence, profitability is visible at the end of the financial year and not during the year.

Our Revenue from Operation for the Financial Year 2024 is approx. 9,800 Lakhs.

The financials of the last quarter for FY 2024, FY 2023, FY 2022 and FY 2021 of the company as stated below:

( in lakhs)

Particulars FY 2024(Q4) FY 2023(Q4) FY 2022(Q4) FY 2021(Q4) Revenue 3,836.02 4,444.99 2,106.81 3,390.01 Purchase 3,040.22 4,562.38 2,122.84 3,678.44

The above table depicts the scenario of the major revenue of the company being booked in the last quarter except that of FY 2022. The reason for the lower revenue being booked in the FY 2022 was because of the increase in the rates of the freight by 50-60%. The company decreased the order intake as it was following the CIF model in FY 2022 where the freight cost is to be borne by the seller and the same was yielding negative margin for the company.

The Revenue from operation of the last quarter of the company is 43.35%, 20.75%, 42.92% and 39.31% of the revenue from operations for FY 2021, FY 2022, FY 2023 & FY 2024 respectively.

Other Income

Our other income for the period ended December 31, 2023, was Rs. 156.06 Lakhs which is 2.57% of the total revenue, which includes duty drawback, unrealised and realised exchange gains and interest income.

Cost of Material Consumed

Our Cost of Material for the period ended December 31, 2023, was Rs. 5,227.86 Lakhs which was about 86.01% of the total revenue and which includes raw material consumed.

Employee Benefits expenses

The employee benefits expenses for the period ended December 31, 2023, was Rs. 38.27 Lakhs, which is 0.63% of the total revenue.

Finance Costs

Finance costs for the period ended December 31, 2023, were Rs. 414.06 Lakhs which was about 6.81% of the total revenue. The finance costs includes processing fees & pre closure charges, interest on loan and bank charges.

Depreciation and Amortisation Expense

Depreciation and amortization expenses for the period ended December 31, 2023, were Rs. 121.12 Lakhs which was about 1.99%.

Other Expenses

The other expenses for the period ended December 31, 2023, were Rs. 153.62 Lakhs which was about 2.53% of the total revenue and which includes Payment to commission expenses, Advertisement and business promotion, rent, rates & taxes, Freight, Clearing & Forwarding, insurance, transport, travelling, legal and other miscellaneous expenses.

EBITDA

Our EBITDA for the period ended December 31, 2023, were Rs. 502.36 Lakhs.

Profit /(Loss) after Tax

PAT for the period ended December 31, 2023, was Rs. 102.99 Lakhs.

There are several reasons for the decrease in PAT margin for the stub period as compared to FY 2023 such as decrease in earnings from Non-Core Activities impacted the companys total revenue, higher Production Costs and Other Expenses such as increased raw material costs, government charges for exports (like freight), and labor costs, which led to higher operational costs and Increased Employee Benefits & related expenses added to the overall cost burden which resulted for the decrease in PAT margin for stub period as compared to FY 2023. There was also an increase in finance cost of the company as compared to that of FY 2023 which impacted the overall margin.

The bifurcation for the increase of the following costs is as below:

Raw Material costs: There was a marginal increase in the proportional cost of material consumed of 9 lakhs in stub period as compared to FY 2023.

Government charges for exports (like freight): The company was following the CIF model for the export of the goods till FY 2023 which represents the charges paid by a seller to cover the costs, insurance, and freight of a buyers order while the cargo is in transit. In FY 2024, the company started exporting the goods by following the FOB method where buyer assumes all risk once the seller ships the product. In the past one year, ocean freight went to the level it was at the time of Covid-19 because of the red sea crisis. As a result of the increase in volatility of the freight and other charges our Company shifted from CIF to FOB for the export of the goods.

Labor costs: There was also a marginal increase in the cost of labor by 5% in the stub period.

Depreciation & Amortization expenses: The Depreciation of the company increased by almost 100% in the stub period because of the addition in the vehicles of the Company.

Finance Costs: There was also a proportional cost increase in Finance cost by approx. 102 lakhs.

These all factors together led to decrease in the PAT Margin by 0.56% in the stub period of the Company.

Comparison of FY 2023 with FY 2022:

Revenue from Operations

The Companys revenue from operations for the financial year 2022-23 was 10,356.30 lakhs. This represents a 2.01% increase compared to the previous financial years revenue from operations of 10,152.67 lakhs. The increase is attributable to increase in sale of licenses by 2,325.80 lakhs and decrease in sale of goods by 2,122.17 lakhs.

Other Income

In the financial year 2022-23, the Other Income recorded an increase of 184.82 lakhs, as compared to 227.02 in financial year 2021-22. This was primarily due to decrease in duty drawback, profit on sale of asset and miscellaneous income.

Cost of Material Consumed

The Cost of Material Consumed increased to 9,125.85 lakhs in financial year 2022-23 from 8,815.09 lakhs in financial year 2021-22. This represents an increase of approximately 310.76 lakhs or 3.53% which is due to fluctuations in raw material prices.

Employee Benefits Expenses

The Employee benefit expenses increase by 2.17% to 48.86 lakhs in the Financial Year 2022-23 against that of 47.80 lakhs in Financial Year 2021-22. The increase in employee expenses was on account increase in salary and wages by 22.14 lakhs and decrease in director remuneration by 14.53 lakhs and decrease in staff welfare by 6.55 lakhs.

Finance Cost

The Finance cost increased to 446.17 lakhs in the Financial Year 2022-23 against that of 303.55 lakhs in Financial Year 2021-22. The increase of the finance charges is on account increase in interest expenses by 72.38 lakhs, increase in processing charges & pre-closure charges by 42.72 lakhs and increase in bank charges by 27.52 lakhs in the FY 2022-23 as compared to FY 2021-22 as a result of increase in long term borrowings.

Depreciation and Amortisation Expenses

The Depreciation and Amortisation expenses decrease by 65.97 lakhs to 61.43 lakhs in the financial year 2022-23 against that of

127.40 lakhs in financial year 2021-22. The decrease in depreciation was due to decrease in asset value of motor car and the addition of new assets in year end.

Other Expenses

The Other expenses decreased by 24% to 529.08 lakhs in the financial year 2022-23 as against that of 696.16 lakhs in financial year

2021-22. The other expenses decrease was mainly on account of decrease in commission & brokerage expenses by 23.65 lakhs, conveyance charges by 22.35 lakhs, other expenses by 35.58 lakhs, freight, clearing & forwarding by 164.90 lakhs.

EBDITA

The EBITDA for financial year 2022-23 was 652.52 lakhs as compared to 593.61 lakhs for financial year 2021-22. The EBITDA was 6.30% of revenue from operations in financial year 2022-23 as compared to 5.85% in financial year 2021-22. The EBITDA increased in financial year 2022-23 compared to financial year 2021-22 on account of decrease in other expenses.

Profit after Tax (PAT)

PAT is 237.88 lakhs for the financial year 2022-23 compared to 298.58 lakhs in financial year 2021-22. The PAT was 2.30% of revenue from operations in financial year 2022-23 compared to 2.94% of revenue from operations in F.Y. 2021-22. The profit is decreased on account of increase in finance cost.

The rational for decrease in PAT margin in FY 2023 as compared to FY 2022 are as below:

? There was a reduction in other income by 42.19 Lakhs in FY 2023 as compared to that of FY 2022 as a result of decrease in one time gain of profit on sale of asset by 16.91 lakhs and decrease in Duty Drawback.

? There was also a significant increase in borrowings by 11 crores in FY 2023 which in turn resulted in an increase in finance cost by 142.62 lakhs in FY 2023 as compared to that in FY 2022 which impacted the PAT margin of the Company.

Comparison of FY 2022 with FY 2021:

Revenue from Operations

The Companys revenue from operations for the financial year 2021-22 was 10,152.67 lakhs. This represents a 29.83% increase compared to the previous financial years revenue from operations of 7,819.71 lakhs. The increase is attributable to increase in sale of licenses by 660.10 lakhs and sale of goods by 1,672.85 lakhs.

Other Income

In the financial year 2021-22, the Other Income recorded an increase of 227.02 lakhs, as compared to 198.10 in financial year 2020-21. The net increase was primarily due to an increase in Foreign exchange gain, profit on sale of fixed assets & miscellaneous income and decrease in duty drawback, interest income.

Cost of Material Consumed

The Cost of Material Consumed increased to 8,815.09 lakhs in financial year 2021-22 from 7,182.98 lakhs in financial year 2020-21. This represents an increase of 1,632.11 lakhs which is due increase in sales by 2332.95 lakhs.

Employee Benefits Expenses

The Employee benefit expenses increase by 3.60% to 47.80 lakhs in the Financial Year 2021-22 against that of 46.14 lakhs in Financial Year 2020-21. The increase in employee expenses was on account increase in salary and wages by 1.78 lakhs.

Finance Cost

The Finance cost increased to 303.55 lakhs in the Financial Year 2021-22 against that of 256.77 lakhs in Financial Year 2020-21. The increase of the finance charges is on account increase in interest expenses by 78.97 lakhs and processing fees & pre-closure charges by 7.20 lakhs.

Depreciation and Amortisation Expenses

The Depreciation and Amortisation expenses increased by 27.60 lakhs to 127.40 lakhs in the financial year 2021-22 against that of

99.81 lakhs in financial year 2020-21. The increase in depreciation was due to increase in depreciation of motor car.

Other Expenses

The Other expenses increased by 72.22% to 696.16 lakhs in the financial year 2021-22 as against that of 404.22 lakhs in financial year 2020-21. The other expenses increase was mainly on account of increase in commission & brokerage expenses by 8.08 lakhs, courier & conveyance charges by 6.98 lakhs, legal & professional expenses by 20.28 lakhs, freight, clearing & forwarding by

262.56 lakhs.

EBDITA

The EBITDA for financial year 2021-22 was 593.61 lakhs as compared to 186.38 lakhs for financial year 2020-21. The EBITDA was 5.85% of revenue from operations in financial year 2021-22 as compared to 2.38% in financial year 2020-21. The EBITDA increased in financial year 2021-22 compared to financial year 2020-21 on account of increase in revenue from operations and lower cost of materials consumed as a percentage of revenue from operations.

Profit after Tax (PAT)

PAT is 298.58 lakhs for the financial year 2021-22 compared to 41.53 lakhs in financial year 2020-21. The PAT was 2.94% of revenue from operations in financial year 2021-22 compared to 0.53% of revenue from operations in F.Y. 2020-21. The profit was increased mainly on account of increase in sales.

The rational for significant increase in PAT in FY 2022 as compared to FY 2021 is because of an increase in Sale of Goods by 1,672.85 lakhs and Sale of Licenses by 660.10 lakhs during FY 2021-2022 as compared to that of FY 2020-2021. The increase in sale was also as a result of the relaxation in the restrictions imposed during the effect of Covid-19. There was also an increase in Gross margin by

4.73% during FY 2022 as compared to that of FY 2021 as a result of decrease in the prices of average cost of material from 130-150 to 120-140 which in turn contributed towards increase in PAT for FY 2022 by 257.05 lakhs.

Description FY 21-22 FY 22-23 FY 23-24 CVC FABRIC FOR BED SHEET 120-130 100-110 90-100 COTTON FABRIC FOR BED SHEET 130-140 105-116 95-110

Cash Flows

Particulars For the period ended June 30, 2024 For the year ended March 31, 2024 For the year ended March 31, 2023 For the year ended March 31, 2022 Net Cash from Operating Activities 373.51 42.43 (1,112.49) 582.15 Net Cash from Investing Activities (255.07) 117.43 (290.41) (78.86) Net Cash used in Financing Activities 464.21 (113.48) 1,373.64 (452.55)

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

Net cash from operating activities for the period ended on June 30, 2024, was 373.51 lakhs as a result of decrease in trade receivables and other current assets which resulted in less outflow.

Net cash from operating activities for year ended on March 31, 2024, was at 42.43 lakhs as compared to the Profit After Tax at 246.05 lakhs, while Net cash from operating activities for period ended on March 31, 2023 was at (1,112.49) lakhs as compared to Profit After Tax at 237.87 lakhs. The difference in net operating cashflows was mainly due to decrease in trade receivables FY 2022-24 which resulted in higher cash inflow.

Net cash from operating activities for year ended on March 31, 2023, was at (1,112.49) lakhs as compared to the Profit After Tax at 237.88 lakhs, while Net cash from operating activities for period ended on March 31, 2022 was at 582.15 lakhs as compared to Profit

After Tax at 298.58 lakhs. The difference in net operating cashflows was mainly due to loans and advances given in FY 2022-23 and decrease in trade payables which resulted in higher cash outflow.

Cash Flows from Investment Activities

In Period ended on June 30, 2024, the net cash invested in Investing Activities was 255.07 lakhs on account of increase in deposit and purchase of fixed asset. In the year ended March 31, 2024, the net cash received was 117.43 lakhs as a result of decrease in deposit. In year ended March 31, 2023, the net cash invested in Investing Activities was (290.41) lakhs. This was mainly on account of purchase of fixed assets. In the period ended March 31, 2022, the net cash from investing activities was (78.86) lakhs, on account of purchase of fixed asset.

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

In Period ended on June 30, 2024, the net cash from financing activities was 464.21 lakhs. This was on account of the increase in borrowings. In year ended March 31, 2024, the net cash from financing activities was (113.48) lakhs on account of higher finance cost paid against additional borrowings made. In Period ended on March 31, 2023, the net cash from financing activities was 1,373.64 lakhs. This was on account of proceeds from issuance of Equity Shares capital and increase in long term and short term borrowings. In the period ended March 31, 2022, the net cash from financing activities was (452.55) lakhs on account of finance costs paid and decrease in short term borrowings.

