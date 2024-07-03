iifl-logo-icon 1
Swaraj Suiting Ltd Share Price

234
(-1.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:58:48 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open237.85
  • Day's High237.85
  • 52 Wk High364.7
  • Prev. Close236.65
  • Day's Low228
  • 52 Wk Low 99.75
  • Turnover (lac)10.53
  • P/E24.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS9.71
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)438.22
  • Div. Yield0
Swaraj Suiting Ltd KEY RATIOS

Swaraj Suiting Ltd Corporate Action

23 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

Swaraj Suiting Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Swaraj Suiting Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:19 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.58%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 28.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Swaraj Suiting Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.61

7.2

7.2

2.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

84.37

58.67

53.14

35.61

Net Worth

106.98

65.87

60.34

37.84

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

319.59

219.29

128.83

59.87

80.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

319.59

219.29

128.83

59.87

80.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.92

0.63

0.47

0.35

0.27

Swaraj Suiting Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Swaraj Suiting Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Mohammed Sabir Khan

Whole-time Director

Samar Khan

Whole-time Director

Nasir Khan

Independent Director

Amreen Sheikh

Independent Director

Annie Zuberi

Independent Director

Ramesh Agarwal

Company Secretary

Rahul Kumar Verma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Swaraj Suiting Ltd

Summary

Swaraj Suiting Limited was incorporated as Swaraj Suiting Private Limited at Jaipur on 9th June, 2003 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur. Consequent upon the conversion of Company from Private Limited to Public Limited , the name of Company was changed to Swaraj Suiting Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 22nd September, 2020 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, RoC, Jaipur.The Promoters Mohammed Sabir Khan, Samar Khan and Nasir Khan have a combined experience of more than 25 years in Textile Industry and have sound knowledge of production process, marketing, finance and all kind of other commercial activities related to the textile industry. The Company is presently engaged in the Manufacturing of Grey Fabric involving Cotton and Synthetic, Trading of Yarn, Grey fabric and Finished fabric and Weaving on Job work basis.The Companys existing manufacturing unit is located at F-483 to F-487, G1-475 to 476, RIICO Growth Centre, Hamirgarh, Bhilwara, Rajasthan - 311025 which is also the Registered Office. In this unit, the Company has installed 123 Airjet looms which translates into 1.50 million meters of cotton & synthetic fabric per month translating into 225 Lakh Meters Per Annum (LMPA). The Company has strategically planned the vertical integration of its operations to the next level of supply chain, aiming to lower production costs and increase the efficiency of the Company.At present, the Company has a manufact
Company FAQs

What is the Swaraj Suiting Ltd share price today?

The Swaraj Suiting Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹234 today.

What is the Market Cap of Swaraj Suiting Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swaraj Suiting Ltd is ₹438.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Swaraj Suiting Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Swaraj Suiting Ltd is 24.37 and 4.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Swaraj Suiting Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swaraj Suiting Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swaraj Suiting Ltd is ₹99.75 and ₹364.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Swaraj Suiting Ltd?

Swaraj Suiting Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 107.21%, 1 Year at 137.96%, 6 Month at -20.93%, 3 Month at -18.40% and 1 Month at -4.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Swaraj Suiting Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Swaraj Suiting Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.59 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 28.40 %

Information
Financials
Results
News
