Summary

Swaraj Suiting Limited was incorporated as Swaraj Suiting Private Limited at Jaipur on 9th June, 2003 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur. Consequent upon the conversion of Company from Private Limited to Public Limited , the name of Company was changed to Swaraj Suiting Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 22nd September, 2020 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, RoC, Jaipur.The Promoters Mohammed Sabir Khan, Samar Khan and Nasir Khan have a combined experience of more than 25 years in Textile Industry and have sound knowledge of production process, marketing, finance and all kind of other commercial activities related to the textile industry. The Company is presently engaged in the Manufacturing of Grey Fabric involving Cotton and Synthetic, Trading of Yarn, Grey fabric and Finished fabric and Weaving on Job work basis.The Companys existing manufacturing unit is located at F-483 to F-487, G1-475 to 476, RIICO Growth Centre, Hamirgarh, Bhilwara, Rajasthan - 311025 which is also the Registered Office. In this unit, the Company has installed 123 Airjet looms which translates into 1.50 million meters of cotton & synthetic fabric per month translating into 225 Lakh Meters Per Annum (LMPA). The Company has strategically planned the vertical integration of its operations to the next level of supply chain, aiming to lower production costs and increase the efficiency of the Company.At present, the Company has a manufact

