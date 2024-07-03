SectorTextiles
Open₹237.85
Prev. Close₹236.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.53
Day's High₹237.85
Day's Low₹228
52 Week's High₹364.7
52 Week's Low₹99.75
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)438.22
P/E24.37
EPS9.71
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.61
7.2
7.2
2.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
84.37
58.67
53.14
35.61
Net Worth
106.98
65.87
60.34
37.84
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
319.59
219.29
128.83
59.87
80.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
319.59
219.29
128.83
59.87
80.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.92
0.63
0.47
0.35
0.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Mohammed Sabir Khan
Whole-time Director
Samar Khan
Whole-time Director
Nasir Khan
Independent Director
Amreen Sheikh
Independent Director
Annie Zuberi
Independent Director
Ramesh Agarwal
Company Secretary
Rahul Kumar Verma
Reports by Swaraj Suiting Ltd
Summary
Swaraj Suiting Limited was incorporated as Swaraj Suiting Private Limited at Jaipur on 9th June, 2003 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur. Consequent upon the conversion of Company from Private Limited to Public Limited , the name of Company was changed to Swaraj Suiting Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 22nd September, 2020 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, RoC, Jaipur.The Promoters Mohammed Sabir Khan, Samar Khan and Nasir Khan have a combined experience of more than 25 years in Textile Industry and have sound knowledge of production process, marketing, finance and all kind of other commercial activities related to the textile industry. The Company is presently engaged in the Manufacturing of Grey Fabric involving Cotton and Synthetic, Trading of Yarn, Grey fabric and Finished fabric and Weaving on Job work basis.The Companys existing manufacturing unit is located at F-483 to F-487, G1-475 to 476, RIICO Growth Centre, Hamirgarh, Bhilwara, Rajasthan - 311025 which is also the Registered Office. In this unit, the Company has installed 123 Airjet looms which translates into 1.50 million meters of cotton & synthetic fabric per month translating into 225 Lakh Meters Per Annum (LMPA). The Company has strategically planned the vertical integration of its operations to the next level of supply chain, aiming to lower production costs and increase the efficiency of the Company.At present, the Company has a manufact
Read More
The Swaraj Suiting Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹234 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swaraj Suiting Ltd is ₹438.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Swaraj Suiting Ltd is 24.37 and 4.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swaraj Suiting Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swaraj Suiting Ltd is ₹99.75 and ₹364.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Swaraj Suiting Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 107.21%, 1 Year at 137.96%, 6 Month at -20.93%, 3 Month at -18.40% and 1 Month at -4.33%.
