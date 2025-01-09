Swaraj Suiting Ltd Management Discussions

ECONOMIC OVERVIEW GLOBAL ECONOMY

The global economy demonstrated remarkable resilience in 2023, particularly following a period of receding inflation. This resilience was evident across several key indicators, including steady employment rates and rising incomes, both buoyed by favourable demand conditions. The overall economic landscape was further enhanced by increased government spending, robust household consumption, and higher labour force participation, collectively contributing to a positive economic outlook.

The year 2023 saw substantial government spending aimed at revitalising various sectors, which played a pivotal role in stabilising the economy. Household consumption remained strong, supported by rising incomes and increased consumer confidence. Additionally, higher labour force participation indicated a more engaged and productive workforce, further enhancing economic activity. As a result, the global economy achieved a growth rate of 3.3% for the year.

Looking ahead, the global economy is projected to maintain a steady growth trajectory, with expectations of a 3.2% increase in 2024 and a 3.3% rise in 2025. These projections suggest a moderate but consistent pace of expansion, highlighting the opportunities for continued economic resilience. However, the dynamic global landscape presents several challenges that must be navigated carefully to sustain this growth. Factors such as evolving geopolitical tensions, potential shifts in fiscal and monetary policies, and ongoing productivity concerns will play significant roles in shaping the future economic outlook.

Global Growth Projection

Year-on-year Achieved Projections 2023 2024 2025 Global Growth Rate 3.3% 3.2% 3.3%

INDIAN ECONOMY

India continues to assert its position as the fastest-growing major economy, driven by robust domestic demand and supportive policies. The Indian economy recorded an impressive growth rate of 8.2% in 2023-24, up from 7.0% in 2022-23, showcasing its resilience and dynamism. This significant growth could be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, there was a substantial increase in capital expenditure on infrastructure development, which laid a strong foundation for long-term economic growth.

Additionally, there was a notable rise in private corporate investment, reflecting growing business confidence and expansion plans. Furthermore, improved consumer confidence spurred spending and investment, further enhancing economic momentum.

This positive growth trajectory is expected to continue into 202425, underpinned by several favourable trends. Improved goods exports are anticipated to drive economic activity, benefiting from

a more competitive manufacturing sector and stronger global demand. Additionally, increased manufacturing productivity is expected to enhance the efficiency and output of the industrial sector, while higher agricultural output will support rural incomes and consumption.

The Government of Indias enhanced focus on public capital expenditure, particularly in infrastructure projects, will continue to stimulate economic activity. Increasing private capital expenditure indicates growing business investment in capacity expansion and modernisation. The demand for credit is also rising, reflecting greater economic activity and business expansion. Moreover, moderating inflation is expected to support consumer spending and business investment, while low corporate debt levels and deleveraged balance sheets are likely to enhance financial stability and investment capacity.

These factors collectively create a robust foundation for sustained economic growth. Consequently, the Indian GDP is projected to grow by 7.2% in 2024-25, reaffirming the countrys status as a key driver of global economic growth and a promising destination for investment and business development.

Indias GDP Growth

2022-23 2023-24 2024-25 (Esimated) 7.0 % 8.2 % 7.2 %

(Source: Reserve Bank of India (RBI), June Monetary Policy 2024) INDUSTRY OVERVIEW GLOBAL TEXTILE INDUSTRY

The textile market size has experienced robust growth in recent years, forecasted to increase from USD 638.03 Billion in 2023 to an expected USD 689.54 Billion in 2024, at a Y-o-Y growth of 8.1%. This growth is likely to be driven by factors such as global population increase, rising demand for manmade fibres, supportive government initiatives, strong economic growth in emerging markets, and a ban on plastic usage.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach USD 903.45 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2028. The anticipated growth can be attributed to continued global population growth and urbanisation, rapid e-commerce expansion, rising leisure spending, increased retail penetration, and greater internet and smart phone usage. Additionally, the demand for contactless delivery solutions is expected to propel market growth further.

Key trends shaping the future of the textile market include the adoption of digital textile printing inks, non-woven and organic fibres, sustainable practices, block chain technology in manufacturing, and digital platforms in supply chain management. Moreover, there is a growing focus on smart fabrics, robotics, automation, artificial intelligence, and strategic partnerships to develop innovative products.

usage are enabling manufacturers to reach a broader customer base, enhancing market growth opportunities. In countries like India, e-commerce has significantly boosted sales of traditional garments, demonstrating the potential for geographic expansion and increased market exposure.

Overall, the textile market is set for continued growth, driven by technological advancements and evolving consumer preferences, providing companies with ample opportunities for innovation and expansion.

INDIAN TEXTILE INDUSTRY

The Indian textile and apparel market reached a size of USD 197.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 592.7 Billion by 2032, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 12.6% from 2024 to 2032. This significant growth is expected to be driven by increasing demand for premium quality clothing and footwear, government initiatives to support weavers, and the growing trend of ethically sourced sustainable materials.

The textile industry is Indias second-largest employer after agriculture, providing direct employment to 45 Million people and indirect employment to 100 Million people.

The domestic textile and apparel industry in India contributes approximately 2.3 % to the countrys GDP, 13% to industrial production and 12% to exports.

The rising demand for high-quality textiles and apparel is a key factor that is positively influencing Indias market. The Government of Indias efforts to empower domestic textile manufacturers through production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes are boosting production capabilities. Additionally, a noticeable shift away from textile manufacturing in China and Bangladesh is benefiting the Indian textile industry.

India has a 4% share of the global trade in textiles and apparel. The cumulative exports of textiles and apparel from India between the period April 2023-March 2024 was registered at USD 34.4 Billion. The Indian textile industry is set to benefit greatly from the Government of Indias ambitious export targets of USD 100 Billion by 2030 and USD 600 Billion by 2047. These goals are expected to attract increased investments, enhance the industrys global market presence, and open up new avenues for growth and innovation. By setting these high targets, the Government of India aims to stimulate advancements in production capabilities, improve supply chain efficiencies, and align with evolving global demand trends, thereby positioning the Indian textile sector for substantial progress and success.

Trends such as the use of sustainable and ethically sourced materials, including vegan leather and plant-based faux fur, are gaining traction. Companies are minimising the use of toxic chemicals in textile processing to reduce water pollution. The increasing use of silk and leather by luxury brands for clothing, bags, and footwear is also driving market growth.

The expansion of e-commerce platforms and online distribution channels for premium fabrics and apparel is providing a favourable market outlook. Furthermore, growing awareness of the environmental impacts of fast fashion is increasing demand for durable and long-lasting clothing and footwear.

Man-Made Fiber

Indias man-made fibre (MMF) sector is promising, driven by several factors, including the growing use of non-woven and technical textiles, evolving consumer trends such as increased focus on fitness and hygiene, rising brand consciousness, rapidly changing fashion trends, and the growing participation of women in the workforce. These trends are expected to significantly boost the demand for man-made fibres, with Indias MMF textile and apparel export reaching USD 4.68 Billion for 2023-24. The industry anticipates that Indias exports of man-made fibre (MMF) textiles will reach USD 11.4 Billion by 2030.

While India has traditionally been centred on cotton textiles, the global shift towards man-made fibres is

becoming increasingly evident. To capitalise on this growth potential and the employment opportunities within the MMF sector, the Government of India has introduced the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for textiles. This scheme, with a sanctioned budget of Rs.10,683 Crore for the period 2021 to 2026, is designed to boost the production of MMF apparel, fabrics, and technical textiles. The objective is to scale up the textile sector, making it more competitive and efficient.

India is already a significant player in the global man-made fibre market, being the second-largest producer. The country currently produces over 1,441 Million kg of manmade fibres and more than 3,000 Million kg of man-made filaments. The MMF value chain in India is well-integrated, encompassing both upstream and downstream processes from raw materials to finished products, which supports the sectors robust growth and development.

Cotton Yarn

The cotton yarn industry is experiencing a dynamic phase with a mix of established and emerging export markets driving growth. During the last fiscal year, the top five export destinations for cotton yarn, fabrics, made-ups, and handlooms from India were USA, Bangladesh, China, Sri Lanka, and the UAE. USA remains the dominant market, accounting for over 25% of Indias total exports in this sector, followed by Bangladesh at 16%, China at 6.6%, Sri Lanka at 4.4%, and the UAE at 2.35%.

In 2023-24, the industry expanded its global footprint by exploring new markets such as Anguilla, Serbia, Georgia, Sweden, Cyprus, Azerbaijan, and Iran. Additionally, new opportunities are being pursued in Zambia, Cote DIvoire, Sierra Leone, and Russia. Industry experts highlight Brazil and Vietnam as promising markets for future shipments.

India maintains its position as the worlds largest cotton producer, accounting for 23% of global production. This significant production capacity supports Indias substantial cotton yarn exports, which average around USD 1 Billion per month. Despite a 3.11% decline in Indias total merchandise exports to USD 437 Billion and a reduction in imports to USD 677.24 Billion in 202324, the cotton yarn sector is poised for growth.

The industry is set to benefit from favourable conditions despite the ongoing El Nino year, which is expected to impact global cotton production. While prospects for cotton production in USA appear bleak, India is well-positioned to capture a larger share of the international market.

GOVERNMENT INITIATIVE

The Government of India has introduced various schemes for modernization and infrastructure development. Additionally, budget allocation to the Ministry of Textiles for fiscal 2025 has been raised by about 28%, amounting to Rs. 44 billion. The government has also launched various initiatives as follows-

PM MITRA: Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel

The PM MITRA scheme is a government initiative aimed at establishing Mega Integrated Textile Regions

and Apparel Parks across India to boost investment, innovation, and growth in the textile industry. The

scheme follows the Honble Prime Ministers 5F vision and involves collaborative efforts between the Centre and State Governments to build high-quality industrial infrastructure. Managed by a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), each park benefits from financial support and competitive incentives. With a total investment of Rs.4,445 Crore, PM MITRA Parks are set to enhance the textile value chain, reduce logistics costs, and generate substantial employment by 2026-27, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Production-Linked Incentive Scheme

The Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme is designed to bolster domestic manufacturing and reduce imports, with a focus on the textile industry. By offering incentives based on cumulative sales of domestically produced goods, the scheme targets manmade fibre (MMF) apparel, fabrics, and technical textiles. It includes two parts: Part 1 requires a minimum investment of Rs. 3 Billion and a turnover of Rs. 6 Billion, while Part 2 demands Rs.1 Billion investment and Rs.2 Billion turnover. Sixty-four eligible textile investors will benefit from the scheme over five years, aiming to enhance production capacity and create employment opportunities.

Samarth Initiative

The Samarth initiative, led by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, is a pivotal skill development programme for the textile sector. Launched to enhance industry skills, it was aimed at training 1 Million individuals from 2017 to 2020, covering the entire textile value chain except spinning and weaving. The scheme significantly impacts the labour-intensive textiles and garments industry, which employs 45 Million people in India. With a focus on both organised and traditional sectors and over 85% of beneficiaries being women, Samarth emphasizes gender inclusivity. The programme, operational until March 2024, boasts a 70% placement rate for organized sector courses and is crucial for building a skilled workforce and fostering industry growth.

National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM)

Launched with an outlay of Rs.1,480 Crore, the NTTM focuses on promoting the use of technical textiles across various sectors. Key pillars of the mission include research, innovation, market development, education, training, and export promotion. The mission has been extended until March 2026, with additional support for indigenous development of high-end machinery and quality control orders for various textile items.

Free Trade Agreement

Opportunity in European Union (EU) India seeking Free trade agreement (FTA) with EU, combined with the possibility that Bangladesh could lose Most favoured-nation (MFN) status after graduating from LDC (Least developed Countries) in 2026, which could lead to an increase in exports from India to EU.

India is working on getting an FTA with both the United Kingdom (UK) and European Union (EU). However, the FTA between Vietnam and the EU, which went into effect in August 2020, has strengthened Vietnams position in the EU market and may prove to be a competitive barrier for Indian exports in the EU region.

KEY GROWTH DRIVERS

Growing market: Indias population is expected to reach 1.45 billion by 2030, providing a large market for textile products.

Increasing disposable incomes: Indias middle class is growing and so are disposable incomes, expected to increase demand for quality textile products.

Export potential: India ranks as one of the worlds largest exporters of textiles and the trend is expected to continue. Indias textile exports could grow attractively across the coming years.

Increased government support: The Indian government has taken several actions to advance the nations technical textile industry in response to perceived constraints in the conventional textile sector. In important strategic sectors such as specialised fibre, protective textiles, high-performance textiles, geotextiles, medical textiles, sustainable textiles, and textiles for building materials, Indias Ministry of Textiles approved 33 research and development projects. Besides, the initiation of RoSCTL scheme, PM MITRA and National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) by the Indian government are expected to catalyse the demand for textiles.

Technology adoption: The adoption of advanced technologies such as automation, robotics, and digitalization in textile manufacturing processes could improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance product quality and drive growth in the industry.

Infrastructure development: Investments in infrastructure development, including textile parks, improved logistics, and connectivity, facilitate the growth of the textile industry.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

The manufacturing facilities of the Company are situated at F-483 to F-487, RIICO Growth Centre, Hamirgarh, of Bhilwara District in Rajasthan State (Bhilwara Unit) and B-24 to 41, Industrial Area, Jhanjharwada, of Neemuch District in Madhya Pradesh State (Neemuch Unit-1). The Company has at present installed 123 Air Jet Looms having capacity to produce 2.10 Crore meters of fabric per annum in Unit-1. We have continuously expanded and modernized our facilities in line with industry trend. The plant is equipped with modern and automatic plant and machinery. The level of advancement determines the productivity of machines and labour, which in turn, determines the production operating cost and profitability of the Company.

During the year 2022-23 the Company commenced the commercial production of denim & finishing processing plant at Jhanjharwara, Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh (Neemuch Unit-1), with annual capacity of converting approximately 1.80 crore meters finfish fabric per annum. The unit also has two lines of Indigo Dyeing Range which is a backward integration for the Bhilwara unit.

During the year 2023-24 the company has strategically planned the vertical integration of its operations to the next level of supply chain, aiming to lower production costs and increase the efficiency of the company. The Company enhanced its weaving capacity with 72 new looms having capacity to produce 1.23 Crore meters of fabric per annum and its denim processing capacity with one line of Indigo Dyeing Range having capacity to produce 72 Lakh meters of fabric per annum at Neemuch Unit-1, the said expansion project was commended its commercial production from July, 2024.

The Company has also started civil work for setting up Spinning Unit with 22656 Spindles having an installed capacity of 7,344 Tons per annum at Survey No. 93/2, 96/1, 98.6, 103/1, & 104, Village Soniyana, Tehsil Jiran, District Neemuch (Neemuch unit-2) and for setting up Non-Denim Processing Unit having capacity to produce 2.40 Crore meters of fabric per annum.

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

• The Company has recorded total revenue from operations during the Financial year 2023-24 of Rs.31,958.85 Lakh against the total revenue of Rs.21,929.19 Lakh in the previous financial year 2022-23.

• The Total expenses of the Company during the financial year 2023-24 is Rs.30,111.68 Lakh against the expenses of Rs.21,231.39 Lakh in the previous financial year 2022-23.

• The operating profit (PBITDA) of the Company has increased to Rs.4563.60 lakh in the current year under review as compared to Rs.2411.32 lakh in the previous year, a significant growth of about 89.26%.

• The Cash profit (PBDT) of the Company for the current year has increased to Rs.3239.96 lakh as against Rs.1549.40 lakh, an impressive spike of about 109.11 % over the previous year.

• The Profit after Tax (PAT) of the Company has increased to Rs.1819.61 lakh for the current year as against Rs.553.71 lakh in the previous year and registered a significant upsurge of about 228.62 %.

SEGMENT WISE AND PRODUCT WISE PERFORMANCE

The companys primarys business segment is manufacturing of denim/synthetic/cotton fabric although the company engaged in trading of yarn, Grey & Finished Fabric and weaving on job work basis. The Company has no activity outside India hence the total revenue of the Company is Domestic revenue

(Rs. in lakh)

Revenue from operations 2023-24 2022-23 Finish Fabric -Domestic 26666.18 17,721.23 -Export 320.23 - Grey Sales 1553.25 43.07 Yarn Sales 1097.00 2,235.05 Sale of Service (lob Work) 2322.19 1929.94

OPPORTUNITIES

Indias textile sector is especially strong because of the countrys abundant supply of both natural and synthetic yarns and fibers. Indias textile industry is capital-intensive and technologically sophisticated. On the other hand, China is expected to contribute up to US$ 378 billion to the industry by 2025, making it the most attractive market, while India is predicted to contribute up to US$ 121 billion, making it the second most attractive destination.

With the US textile market showing signs of revival, exports could improve . The Indian textile industry is anticipated to rebound in calendar year (CY) 2024 on the back of three tailwinds: consistent improvement in domestic demand, gradual recovery in exports and lower cotton prices.

The pre-season demand for the spring-summer season in the West is expected to propel the garment exports, strengthening the value chain. With better consumer demand, big retailers in the overseas markets will need to restock their respective inventories, accelerating order flows.

Cotton prices in India declined from their peak levels. An anticipated increase in cotton production during this cotton season could keep cotton prices reasonable. The greater availability of cotton and lower prices could catalyse the domestic textile industry, which predominantly relies on natural fibers over synthetic. (Source: CRISIL, Indian Textile lournal)

THREATS

Rising Material Costs: The industry is grappling with high material prices, which have been a persistent issue. Fluctuations in the costs of essential raw materials, such as cotton and synthetic fibres, can lead to increased production expenses, affecting profit margins.

Low Export Demand : A notable decline in export demand has been observed, with textile and apparel exports registering a decrease of 3.24% in 2023-24 compared to the previous year. This downturn is attributed to various global economic factors, including geopolitical tensions that affect international trade dynamics.

Geopolitical Uncertainties: The ongoing geopolitical conflicts, particularly the situation stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war, have disrupted supply chains and created uncertainties in the global market. These conflicts contribute to a slowdown in demand for goods, further impacting the textile sector.

Competition from Low-Cost Producers: India is losing ground to competitors like Bangladesh and Vietnam, which benefit from lower labour costs and more favourable trade agreements. This competition poses a challenge for Indian manufacturers to maintain their market share in the global textile landscape.

Inflationary Pressures: The industry is also facing high inflationary pressures, which affect consumer spending and overall economic stability. As inflation rises, consumers may cut back on discretionary spending, impacting demand for textile products.

Lack of Product Diversification: The Indian textile industry has been criticised for its lack of product diversification. This limitation makes it vulnerable to shifts in consumer preferences and market demands, necessitating a broader range of offerings to stay competitive.

RISK AND CONCERNS

The volatility in prices of raw materials such as cotton, specialty fibres and yarns, glass roving, specialty chemicals, and resins increases the input costs which adversely impacts the Companys profitability.

The Company monitors price fluctuations and follows inventory management and responsive procurement policy to ensure timely procurement of raw materials at competitive prices.

There is a constant requirement for technology upgradation and regular R&D to enhance efficiency and productivity. Failure to use the latest and sustainable technologies to cater to the changing requirements of the global market may lead to loss of business.

The Company gives utmost importance to technology and proactively invests in R&D, modern and sustainable technologies, machinery and equipment for improving the manufacturing process, and quality and strengthening its product portfolio to cater to emerging market trends.

Apart from the above various risks that could impact operations, such as business dynamics, market fluctuations, political instability, environmental concerns, labour availability and liquidity issues. Following this, the management evaluates these risks and formulates strategies to mitigate them effectively.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUECY

The Company has put in place an adequate system of internal control commensurate with its size and nature of business to safeguard and protect from loss, unauthorized use or disposition of its assets. All the transactions are properly authorized, recorded and reported to the Management. The Company is following all the applicable Accounting Standards for properly maintaining the books of accounts and reporting financial statements. The

internal auditor of the Company checks and verifies the internal control system and monitors them in accordance with the policy adopted by the Company. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, Statutory Auditor and Department Heads are appraised of the internal audit finding and corrective action is taken thereon. The audit observations and the managements responses are placed before the Audit Committee. We believe that our internal financial control system provides reasonable assurance that our internal financial control is designed effectively and is operating as intended.

HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The Company had cordial and harmonious industrial relations at all levels of organizations. The company believes that the industry has the tremendous potential to impact the society, nation and the world positively. Its employees are major stakeholders and their efforts have direct stake in the business prospectus of the organization. The employees have extended a very productive cooperation in the efforts of the management to carry the company to greater heights. The Company considers employees as their biggest competitive advantages. The Company takes initiative like training and development for its people to increase the performance. The Company has taken various steps to improve and enhance skill of its people. The industrial relations remained cordial in our plant. The Company has continued to give special attention to human resources and overall development. The strengths of the Companys workplace at the end of financial year was 534. This includes both skilled and unskilled manpower.

KEY FINANCIAL RATIO

Pursuant to Schedule V to the SEBI Listing Regulations, details of significant changes (i.e. a change of 25% or more as compared to the immediately previous financial year) in Key Financial Ratios and any changes in Return on Net Worth of the Company (on standalone basis) including explanations therefore are given below:

Particular 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Debtors Turnover 05.20 06.20 Inventory Turnover 04.03 04.46 Interest Coverage Ratio 03.01 02.63 Current Ratio 01.30 01.26 Debt Equity Ratio 01.65 01.72 Operating Profit Margin 11.71% 07.38% Net Profit Margin 05.25 % 02.52 % Return on Net-worth 17.15% 08.41%

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Certain statement made in this report describing Companys Objective, Projects, estimates and expectations may be forward looking statement within the applicable laws and Regulations. Actual results may differ from such expectations and forward looking statement due to various risk and uncertainties. Several factors affecting companys operation like economic condition affecting demand and supply, Government regulations and Tax Laws, Competitions prevailing at the relevant time, natural calamities etc. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any of these statements on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events