iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Swaraj Suiting Ltd Key Ratios

206
(-2.32%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:41:16 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Swaraj Suiting Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.52

5.39

Op profit growth

-39.68

13.43

EBIT growth

-35.65

36.79

Net profit growth

-18.1

60.18

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

16.43

20.29

18.85

EBIT margin

10.35

11.98

9.23

Net profit margin

4.46

4.06

2.67

RoCE

7.67

11.78

RoNW

1.94

2.87

RoA

0.82

0.99

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

11.71

18.28

11.28

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-5.86

-18.95

-28.05

Book value per share

171.1

158.64

134.7

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-17.77

-17.27

-21.53

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

81.66

60.45

Inventory days

186.25

121.48

Creditor days

-72.8

-47.7

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.1

-1.79

-1.65

Net debt / equity

1.09

1.59

2.13

Net debt / op. profit

4.25

3

3.88

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-63.86

-54.51

-54

Employee costs

-5.24

-7.15

-6.94

Other costs

-14.45

-18.04

-20.2

Swaraj Suiting : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Swaraj Suiting Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.