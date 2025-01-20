Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.52
5.39
Op profit growth
-39.68
13.43
EBIT growth
-35.65
36.79
Net profit growth
-18.1
60.18
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.43
20.29
18.85
EBIT margin
10.35
11.98
9.23
Net profit margin
4.46
4.06
2.67
RoCE
7.67
11.78
RoNW
1.94
2.87
RoA
0.82
0.99
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
11.71
18.28
11.28
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.86
-18.95
-28.05
Book value per share
171.1
158.64
134.7
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-17.77
-17.27
-21.53
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
81.66
60.45
Inventory days
186.25
121.48
Creditor days
-72.8
-47.7
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.1
-1.79
-1.65
Net debt / equity
1.09
1.59
2.13
Net debt / op. profit
4.25
3
3.88
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-63.86
-54.51
-54
Employee costs
-5.24
-7.15
-6.94
Other costs
-14.45
-18.04
-20.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.