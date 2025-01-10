Swaraj Suiting Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.61
7.2
7.2
2.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
84.37
58.67
53.14
35.61
Net Worth
106.98
65.87
60.34
37.84
Minority Interest
Debt
175.06
113.39
73.9
41.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.33
0.92
0.29
0.74
Total Liabilities
283.37
180.18
134.53
80.47
Fixed Assets
149.4
84.01
77.67
35.76
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
2.62
2.62
2.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
133.9
93.14
52.15
42.05
Inventories
90.36
68.1
30.27
30.66
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
66.25
56.65
14.09
13.15
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
50.14
18.22
14.62
9.17
Sundry Creditors
-62.81
-44.83
-2.55
-9.21
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-10.04
-5
-4.28
-1.72
Cash
0.06
0.43
2.1
0.05
Total Assets
283.36
180.2
134.54
80.48
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.