Swaraj Suiting CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Jan 20258 Jan 2025
Swaraj Suiting Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 08, 2025.
Board Meeting7 Jan 20257 Jan 2025
Swaraj Suiting Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 07, 2025.
Board Meeting23 Dec 202423 Dec 2024
Swaraj Suiting Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 23, 2024.
Board Meeting14 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Swaraj Suiting Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting8 Nov 202421 Oct 2024
To consider, evaluate and approve proposal for raising of funds, in one or more tranches, by issue of equity shares and/or any other instruments or eligible securities representing either equity shares and/or convertible securities linked to equity shares or through any other permissible mode or a combination thereof, by way of preferential allotment, private placement, or any other method in accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended, from time to time, and other applicable law, to such investors, as may be permitted to invest in such issuance of securities, as deemed appropriate, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company and receipt of other regulatory/statutory approvals. Swaraj Suiting Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024) SWARAJ : 08-Nov-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on November 02, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 08, 2024, To consider Fund Raising (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/11/2024)
Board Meeting7 Sep 20247 Sep 2024
Swaraj Suiting Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 07, 2024.
Board Meeting27 Aug 202427 Aug 2024
Swaraj Suiting Limited has informed the Exchange regarding allotment of 331000 securities pursuant to Preferential Issue at its meeting held on August 27, 2024.
Board Meeting1 Jun 202423 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Swaraj Suiting Limited has informed the Exchange that the adjourned meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on June 01, 2024, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the half year / year ended March 31, 2024. Board Meeting adjourned due to health issue of Chairman (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024) Swaraj Suiting Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 01, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 1/06/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202420 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Swaraj Suiting Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 30, 2024.

