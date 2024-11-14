|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Jan 2025
|8 Jan 2025
|Swaraj Suiting Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 08, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|7 Jan 2025
|7 Jan 2025
|Swaraj Suiting Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 07, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|23 Dec 2024
|23 Dec 2024
|Swaraj Suiting Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 23, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Swaraj Suiting Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|To consider, evaluate and approve proposal for raising of funds, in one or more tranches, by issue of equity shares and/or any other instruments or eligible securities representing either equity shares and/or convertible securities linked to equity shares or through any other permissible mode or a combination thereof, by way of preferential allotment, private placement, or any other method in accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended, from time to time, and other applicable law, to such investors, as may be permitted to invest in such issuance of securities, as deemed appropriate, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company and receipt of other regulatory/statutory approvals. Swaraj Suiting Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024) SWARAJ : 08-Nov-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on November 02, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 08, 2024, To consider Fund Raising (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Sep 2024
|7 Sep 2024
|Swaraj Suiting Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 07, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|27 Aug 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|Swaraj Suiting Limited has informed the Exchange regarding allotment of 331000 securities pursuant to Preferential Issue at its meeting held on August 27, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|1 Jun 2024
|23 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Swaraj Suiting Limited has informed the Exchange that the adjourned meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on June 01, 2024, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the half year / year ended March 31, 2024. Board Meeting adjourned due to health issue of Chairman (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024) Swaraj Suiting Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 01, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 1/06/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2024
|30 Mar 2024
|Swaraj Suiting Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 30, 2024.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.