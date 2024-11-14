To consider, evaluate and approve proposal for raising of funds, in one or more tranches, by issue of equity shares and/or any other instruments or eligible securities representing either equity shares and/or convertible securities linked to equity shares or through any other permissible mode or a combination thereof, by way of preferential allotment, private placement, or any other method in accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended, from time to time, and other applicable law, to such investors, as may be permitted to invest in such issuance of securities, as deemed appropriate, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company and receipt of other regulatory/statutory approvals. Swaraj Suiting Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024) SWARAJ : 08-Nov-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on November 02, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 08, 2024, To consider Fund Raising (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/11/2024)