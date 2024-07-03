Swaraj Suiting Ltd Summary

Swaraj Suiting Limited was incorporated as Swaraj Suiting Private Limited at Jaipur on 9th June, 2003 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur. Consequent upon the conversion of Company from Private Limited to Public Limited , the name of Company was changed to Swaraj Suiting Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 22nd September, 2020 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, RoC, Jaipur.The Promoters Mohammed Sabir Khan, Samar Khan and Nasir Khan have a combined experience of more than 25 years in Textile Industry and have sound knowledge of production process, marketing, finance and all kind of other commercial activities related to the textile industry. The Company is presently engaged in the Manufacturing of Grey Fabric involving Cotton and Synthetic, Trading of Yarn, Grey fabric and Finished fabric and Weaving on Job work basis.The Companys existing manufacturing unit is located at F-483 to F-487, G1-475 to 476, RIICO Growth Centre, Hamirgarh, Bhilwara, Rajasthan - 311025 which is also the Registered Office. In this unit, the Company has installed 123 Airjet looms which translates into 1.50 million meters of cotton & synthetic fabric per month translating into 225 Lakh Meters Per Annum (LMPA). The Company has strategically planned the vertical integration of its operations to the next level of supply chain, aiming to lower production costs and increase the efficiency of the Company.At present, the Company has a manufacturing unit of weaving at Bhilwara in Rajasthan. The products of the Company are sold majorly in 4 states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh & Maharashtra through a dealer network. In this unit, the Company has installed nearly 123 Airjet looms which translates into 1.50 million meters of cotton & synthetic fabric per month translating into 225 lakh meters per annum (LMPA). It has strategically planned vertical integration of its operations to next level of supply chain, aiming to lower production costs and increase in efficiency of the Company . The Company was set-up in year 2003 by Mr. Mohammad Sabir Khan along with his wife and since inception is engaged in the textile industry. Initially, the Company was engaged in the manufacture of cotton /synthetic fabrics but later shifted to trading in synthetic fabrics in 2009 by selling off its Sulzer weaving looms to an associate concern, M/s. Swaraj Sulz Private Limited. In 2011, the Company re-entered into manufacturing operation of synthetic fabrics. In 2012, the Company established Textile Manufacturing unit at Bhilwara, in Rajasthan.In January 2013, Company commenced the commercial operations.In 2015, the Company was awarded for Latest Technology by Bhilwara Textile Trade Federation.In 2018, the Company was registered as MSME under the Industry Classification Category of Manufacturing of Textiles.In 2019, the Company received the ISO certification. In October 2021, the Companys textile business strengthened with the launching of home textile with the collaboration between Welspun India and DuPont Biomaterials.The Company launched an IPO by raising funds from public with an issuance of 19,08,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 10.68 Crore in March, 2022. In 2022-23 the Company commenced the Unit -2 commercial production of Denim Processing Plant at Jhanjharwara in Madhya Pradesh. with annual capacity of converting approximately 21.75 million metric meters of denim fabrics into the existing business.