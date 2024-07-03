iifl-logo-icon 1
Banswara Syntex Ltd Share Price

139.29
(-4.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

  • Open151
  • Day's High151
  • 52 Wk High182.59
  • Prev. Close145.41
  • Day's Low139.05
  • 52 Wk Low 126.14
  • Turnover (lac)64.52
  • P/E21.77
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value157.99
  • EPS6.71
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)476.82
  • Div. Yield0.68
No Records Found

Banswara Syntex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

151

Prev. Close

145.41

Turnover(Lac.)

64.52

Day's High

151

Day's Low

139.05

52 Week's High

182.59

52 Week's Low

126.14

Book Value

157.99

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

476.82

P/E

21.77

EPS

6.71

Divi. Yield

0.68

Banswara Syntex Ltd Corporate Action

14 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Jul, 2024

11 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Banswara Syntex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Banswara Syntex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.22%

Non-Promoter- 8.89%

Institutions: 8.89%

Non-Institutions: 36.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Banswara Syntex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.12

17.12

17.12

17.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

517.6

491.95

383.03

340.25

Net Worth

534.72

509.07

400.15

357.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,189.77

786.62

1,289.49

1,292.98

yoy growth (%)

51.25

-38.99

-0.26

3.91

Raw materials

-526.94

-375.08

-601.3

-622.58

As % of sales

44.28

47.68

46.63

48.15

Employee costs

-220.85

-153.14

-241.72

-235.84

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

69.32

13.05

57.12

9.51

Depreciation

-41.85

-46.47

-51.2

-57.56

Tax paid

-25.27

-2.41

-4.19

-2.94

Working capital

60.36

-49.56

-75.46

13.87

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

51.25

-38.99

-0.26

3.91

Op profit growth

56.86

-47.38

30.82

-17.52

EBIT growth

106.32

-56.9

54.19

-23.31

Net profit growth

235.45

-73.9

574.29

-58.3

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,263.87

1,498.78

1,172.22

777.3

1,269.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,263.87

1,498.78

1,172.22

777.3

1,269.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

17.55

9.32

19.69

Other Income

19.6

16.44

19.67

20.22

13.32

Banswara Syntex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Banswara Syntex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ravindra Kumar Toshniwal

Executive Chairman

Rakesh Mehra

Joint Managing Director

Shaleen Toshniwal

Independent Director

Vaijayanti Pandit

Independent Director

Jagdeesh Mal Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

H P Kharwal

Independent Director

David Vlerick

Independent Director

Narendra Kumar Ambwani

Additional Director

Ajay Sharma

WTD & Additional Director

KAVITA SONI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Banswara Syntex Ltd

Summary

The history dates back to 1976, when Mr. R.L.Toshniwal laid the foundation for Banswara Syntex Limited and set up a spinning mill in the rural Bamboo forest town of Banswara, Rajasthan. Since then, Company has grown to become a vertically integrated textile company, specializing in production of yarn, fabric and readymade garments. Today, Banswara is one of the largest single-mill set ups of fibre-dyed yarn in Asia. The Company manufactures special dyed yarns, and shuttleless woven fabric. The Company is engaged in manufacture of Textile products having integrated working and captive power generation. The total production capacity of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for yarn is 141280 ring spindles, including 14880 spindles for worsted yarn spinning and 160 Air Jet spindles, 464 shuttle less looms including 32 Air Jet jacquard looms, 8 stenters with processing capacity of 4.0 million meters per month and manufacturing capacity of 4.10 Lakh pieces of garments per month.The Company is a Government-recognised Export House and its major clients include quality fabric makers like Raymonds, Reliance, Grasim, Siyaram, Bhilwara, etc. Company has established good overseas market for its yarn and fabric and to increase value-added exports, it has set up a weaving unit, Toshco International, with 24 air-jet looms. The company has also entered into a collaboration with Altex, UK, to provide it with expertise in finishing and marketing of fabric as also technical assistance in upgrading
Company FAQs

What is the Banswara Syntex Ltd share price today?

The Banswara Syntex Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹139.29 today.

What is the Market Cap of Banswara Syntex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Banswara Syntex Ltd is ₹476.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Banswara Syntex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Banswara Syntex Ltd is 21.77 and 0.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Banswara Syntex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Banswara Syntex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Banswara Syntex Ltd is ₹126.14 and ₹182.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Banswara Syntex Ltd?

Banswara Syntex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.59%, 3 Years at 8.25%, 1 Year at -4.46%, 6 Month at -6.67%, 3 Month at 5.64% and 1 Month at 4.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Banswara Syntex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Banswara Syntex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.22 %
Institutions - 8.90 %
Public - 36.88 %

