SectorTextiles
Open₹151
Prev. Close₹145.41
Turnover(Lac.)₹64.52
Day's High₹151
Day's Low₹139.05
52 Week's High₹182.59
52 Week's Low₹126.14
Book Value₹157.99
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)476.82
P/E21.77
EPS6.71
Divi. Yield0.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.12
17.12
17.12
17.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
517.6
491.95
383.03
340.25
Net Worth
534.72
509.07
400.15
357.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,189.77
786.62
1,289.49
1,292.98
yoy growth (%)
51.25
-38.99
-0.26
3.91
Raw materials
-526.94
-375.08
-601.3
-622.58
As % of sales
44.28
47.68
46.63
48.15
Employee costs
-220.85
-153.14
-241.72
-235.84
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
69.32
13.05
57.12
9.51
Depreciation
-41.85
-46.47
-51.2
-57.56
Tax paid
-25.27
-2.41
-4.19
-2.94
Working capital
60.36
-49.56
-75.46
13.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
51.25
-38.99
-0.26
3.91
Op profit growth
56.86
-47.38
30.82
-17.52
EBIT growth
106.32
-56.9
54.19
-23.31
Net profit growth
235.45
-73.9
574.29
-58.3
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,263.87
1,498.78
1,172.22
777.3
1,269.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,263.87
1,498.78
1,172.22
777.3
1,269.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
17.55
9.32
19.69
Other Income
19.6
16.44
19.67
20.22
13.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ravindra Kumar Toshniwal
Executive Chairman
Rakesh Mehra
Joint Managing Director
Shaleen Toshniwal
Independent Director
Vaijayanti Pandit
Independent Director
Jagdeesh Mal Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
H P Kharwal
Independent Director
David Vlerick
Independent Director
Narendra Kumar Ambwani
Additional Director
Ajay Sharma
WTD & Additional Director
KAVITA SONI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Banswara Syntex Ltd
Summary
The history dates back to 1976, when Mr. R.L.Toshniwal laid the foundation for Banswara Syntex Limited and set up a spinning mill in the rural Bamboo forest town of Banswara, Rajasthan. Since then, Company has grown to become a vertically integrated textile company, specializing in production of yarn, fabric and readymade garments. Today, Banswara is one of the largest single-mill set ups of fibre-dyed yarn in Asia. The Company manufactures special dyed yarns, and shuttleless woven fabric. The Company is engaged in manufacture of Textile products having integrated working and captive power generation. The total production capacity of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for yarn is 141280 ring spindles, including 14880 spindles for worsted yarn spinning and 160 Air Jet spindles, 464 shuttle less looms including 32 Air Jet jacquard looms, 8 stenters with processing capacity of 4.0 million meters per month and manufacturing capacity of 4.10 Lakh pieces of garments per month.The Company is a Government-recognised Export House and its major clients include quality fabric makers like Raymonds, Reliance, Grasim, Siyaram, Bhilwara, etc. Company has established good overseas market for its yarn and fabric and to increase value-added exports, it has set up a weaving unit, Toshco International, with 24 air-jet looms. The company has also entered into a collaboration with Altex, UK, to provide it with expertise in finishing and marketing of fabric as also technical assistance in upgrading
Read More
The Banswara Syntex Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹139.29 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Banswara Syntex Ltd is ₹476.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Banswara Syntex Ltd is 21.77 and 0.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Banswara Syntex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Banswara Syntex Ltd is ₹126.14 and ₹182.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Banswara Syntex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.59%, 3 Years at 8.25%, 1 Year at -4.46%, 6 Month at -6.67%, 3 Month at 5.64% and 1 Month at 4.44%.
