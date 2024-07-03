Summary

The history dates back to 1976, when Mr. R.L.Toshniwal laid the foundation for Banswara Syntex Limited and set up a spinning mill in the rural Bamboo forest town of Banswara, Rajasthan. Since then, Company has grown to become a vertically integrated textile company, specializing in production of yarn, fabric and readymade garments. Today, Banswara is one of the largest single-mill set ups of fibre-dyed yarn in Asia. The Company manufactures special dyed yarns, and shuttleless woven fabric. The Company is engaged in manufacture of Textile products having integrated working and captive power generation. The total production capacity of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for yarn is 141280 ring spindles, including 14880 spindles for worsted yarn spinning and 160 Air Jet spindles, 464 shuttle less looms including 32 Air Jet jacquard looms, 8 stenters with processing capacity of 4.0 million meters per month and manufacturing capacity of 4.10 Lakh pieces of garments per month.The Company is a Government-recognised Export House and its major clients include quality fabric makers like Raymonds, Reliance, Grasim, Siyaram, Bhilwara, etc. Company has established good overseas market for its yarn and fabric and to increase value-added exports, it has set up a weaving unit, Toshco International, with 24 air-jet looms. The company has also entered into a collaboration with Altex, UK, to provide it with expertise in finishing and marketing of fabric as also technical assistance in upgrading

