|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|BANSWARA SYNTEX LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results of the company for the quarter/ half year ended 30th September 2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 05 NOVEMBER 2024 FOR FINANCIAL RESULTS 1. Appointment of Mr. Ajay Sharma (DIN 06417150) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director w.e.f. 5th November 2024 2. Appointment of Mrs Kavita Soni (DIN 03063791) as an Additional Director in the category of Whole- time Director w.e.f 5th November 2024 3. Appointment of Mr. Ketan Kumar Dave as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f 5th November 2024 4. Cessation of Dr. Vaijayanti Ajit Pandit (DIN 06742237) as an Independent Director w.e.f. 11th November 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|BANSWARA SYNTEX LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting schedule to be held on 6th August 2024 : Outcome of Board Meeting held on 6th August, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 6.08.2024) Cessation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (KMP) and General manager (Legal) w.e.f. 30th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 May 2024
|4 May 2024
|BANSWARA SYNTEX LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is schedule to be held on Saturday 11th May 2024 at Corporate office: 4th Floor Gopal Bhawan 199 Princess Street Mumbai inter-alia to transact the following :- i. Approve the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024; ii. Approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; iii. Recommendation of the dividend on equity shares if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 1. Approved the Audited Financial Results, statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the quarter/year ended on 31st March, 2024 along-with Auditors Report of Statutory Auditors of the Company and the same are enclosed herewith. 2. Approved the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024 along-with Auditors Report. 3. Recommended Final Dividend of ? 1/-per equity share of ?5/- each for the financial year ended 31stMarch, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11-05-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|BANSWARA SYNTEX LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Nine months ended 31st December 2023 along-with Auditors Report thereon; OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 29TH JANUARY 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Monday, 29th January, 2024 at the Corporate office of the Company situated at 4th Floor, Gopal Bhawan, 199, Princess Street, Mumbai which commenced at 12:00 Noon and concluded at 13.42 PM, inter alia transacted the following business: Financial Results 1. Approved the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 along-with Auditors Report of Statutory Auditors of the Company (same are enclosed herewith). APPOINTMENT OF AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR 2. Approved the appointment of Shri Narendra Ambwani as Non-Executive Independent Director (DIN:00236658) of the company w.e.f. 29th January, 2024, subject to approval of Shareholders. (Attaching Brief profile of Shri Narendra Ambwani) The Board of Directors approved the appointment of Mr Narendra Ambwani in its Meeting held on 29th January, 2024, subject to approval of the shareholders (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024) News papers cutting for Financial Results published on 30-01-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)
