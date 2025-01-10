Banswara Syntex Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.12
17.12
17.12
17.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
517.6
491.95
383.03
340.25
Net Worth
534.72
509.07
400.15
357.37
Minority Interest
Debt
354.77
373.41
261.88
227.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
27.98
27.05
38.58
41.54
Total Liabilities
917.47
909.53
700.61
625.99
Fixed Assets
443.79
391.53
343.34
338.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.7
5.88
4.7
2.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.26
8.38
12.47
14.51
Networking Capital
428
466.56
312.68
255.82
Inventories
271.46
313.94
278.89
196.45
Inventory Days
85.55
91.15
Sundry Debtors
207.42
212.13
126.44
114.99
Debtor Days
38.78
53.35
Other Current Assets
110.25
107.83
102.8
79.01
Sundry Creditors
-80.28
-88.97
-116.87
-101.21
Creditor Days
35.85
46.96
Other Current Liabilities
-80.85
-78.37
-78.58
-33.42
Cash
27.7
37.18
27.42
14.4
Total Assets
917.45
909.53
700.61
625.98
