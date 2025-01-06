Banswara Syntex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
69.32
13.05
57.12
9.51
Depreciation
-41.85
-46.47
-51.2
-57.56
Tax paid
-25.27
-2.41
-4.19
-2.94
Working capital
60.36
-49.56
-75.46
13.87
Other operating items
Operating
62.55
-85.4
-73.73
-37.13
Capital expenditure
-7.85
6.56
14.71
31.22
Free cash flow
54.7
-78.84
-59.02
-5.9
Equity raised
676.54
651.06
523.49
491.16
Investing
1.79
-0.79
-0.06
-0.13
Financing
97.88
-32.75
-125.87
41.63
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.71
Net in cash
830.91
538.68
338.53
528.47
