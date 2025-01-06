iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Banswara Syntex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

139.29
(-4.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Banswara Syntex Ltd

Banswara Syntex FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

69.32

13.05

57.12

9.51

Depreciation

-41.85

-46.47

-51.2

-57.56

Tax paid

-25.27

-2.41

-4.19

-2.94

Working capital

60.36

-49.56

-75.46

13.87

Other operating items

Operating

62.55

-85.4

-73.73

-37.13

Capital expenditure

-7.85

6.56

14.71

31.22

Free cash flow

54.7

-78.84

-59.02

-5.9

Equity raised

676.54

651.06

523.49

491.16

Investing

1.79

-0.79

-0.06

-0.13

Financing

97.88

-32.75

-125.87

41.63

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.71

Net in cash

830.91

538.68

338.53

528.47

Banswara Syntex : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Banswara Syntex Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.