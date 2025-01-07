iifl-logo-icon 1
Banswara Syntex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

144.3
(3.60%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,189.77

786.62

1,289.49

1,292.98

yoy growth (%)

51.25

-38.99

-0.26

3.91

Raw materials

-526.94

-375.08

-601.3

-622.58

As % of sales

44.28

47.68

46.63

48.15

Employee costs

-220.85

-153.14

-241.72

-235.84

As % of sales

18.56

19.46

18.74

18.24

Other costs

-322.98

-182.52

-302.28

-324.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.14

23.2

23.44

25.08

Operating profit

118.99

75.86

144.18

110.21

OPM

10

9.64

11.18

8.52

Depreciation

-41.85

-46.47

-51.2

-57.56

Interest expense

-24.79

-32.56

-48.72

-59.13

Other income

16.97

16.22

12.86

16

Profit before tax

69.32

13.05

57.12

9.51

Taxes

-25.27

-2.41

-4.19

-2.94

Tax rate

-36.46

-18.49

-7.33

-30.98

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

44.04

10.63

52.93

6.56

Exceptional items

2.69

3.29

0.44

1.35

Net profit

46.73

13.93

53.38

7.91

yoy growth (%)

235.45

-73.9

574.29

-58.3

NPM

3.92

1.77

4.13

0.61

