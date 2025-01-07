Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,189.77
786.62
1,289.49
1,292.98
yoy growth (%)
51.25
-38.99
-0.26
3.91
Raw materials
-526.94
-375.08
-601.3
-622.58
As % of sales
44.28
47.68
46.63
48.15
Employee costs
-220.85
-153.14
-241.72
-235.84
As % of sales
18.56
19.46
18.74
18.24
Other costs
-322.98
-182.52
-302.28
-324.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.14
23.2
23.44
25.08
Operating profit
118.99
75.86
144.18
110.21
OPM
10
9.64
11.18
8.52
Depreciation
-41.85
-46.47
-51.2
-57.56
Interest expense
-24.79
-32.56
-48.72
-59.13
Other income
16.97
16.22
12.86
16
Profit before tax
69.32
13.05
57.12
9.51
Taxes
-25.27
-2.41
-4.19
-2.94
Tax rate
-36.46
-18.49
-7.33
-30.98
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
44.04
10.63
52.93
6.56
Exceptional items
2.69
3.29
0.44
1.35
Net profit
46.73
13.93
53.38
7.91
yoy growth (%)
235.45
-73.9
574.29
-58.3
NPM
3.92
1.77
4.13
0.61
