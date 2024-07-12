|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|6 Aug 2024
|14 Jul 2024
|Notice of 48th Annual General Meeting to be held on 6th August, 2024 at 4.30 PM(IST) through video Conference or other Audio Visual Means Intimation for Book Closure (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024) Summary of proceeding of the 48th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on today 6th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
