Banswara Syntex Ltd Summary

The history dates back to 1976, when Mr. R.L.Toshniwal laid the foundation for Banswara Syntex Limited and set up a spinning mill in the rural Bamboo forest town of Banswara, Rajasthan. Since then, Company has grown to become a vertically integrated textile company, specializing in production of yarn, fabric and readymade garments. Today, Banswara is one of the largest single-mill set ups of fibre-dyed yarn in Asia. The Company manufactures special dyed yarns, and shuttleless woven fabric. The Company is engaged in manufacture of Textile products having integrated working and captive power generation. The total production capacity of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for yarn is 141280 ring spindles, including 14880 spindles for worsted yarn spinning and 160 Air Jet spindles, 464 shuttle less looms including 32 Air Jet jacquard looms, 8 stenters with processing capacity of 4.0 million meters per month and manufacturing capacity of 4.10 Lakh pieces of garments per month.The Company is a Government-recognised Export House and its major clients include quality fabric makers like Raymonds, Reliance, Grasim, Siyaram, Bhilwara, etc. Company has established good overseas market for its yarn and fabric and to increase value-added exports, it has set up a weaving unit, Toshco International, with 24 air-jet looms. The company has also entered into a collaboration with Altex, UK, to provide it with expertise in finishing and marketing of fabric as also technical assistance in upgrading Banswaras processing plant. The companys products will also be marketed by Altex in specified territories including the UK and Europe.The company expanded its spinning/weaving capacity to 43,632 spindles and 72 shuttleless looms. It also upgraded and modernise its process house and to part-finance this project, the company came out with an issue of equity shares in Mar.95.During 1995-96, the company has increased the installed capacity of Cotton Yarn by 1920 Spindles and by 23 Looms.To cater to the companys Power requirement the company has installed furnace oil based power generating sets of total capacity 6.2 MW at the cost of Rs.1400.00 lacs in 2000-01. The company has taken up 2 expansion cum modernisation programme viz installed capacities were enhanced to 69056 spindles and 89 looms to 92 looms. The 6.2 MW power plant were installed successfully in 2000-01. It is also planning to increase its own power generation capacity by adding two more DG sets 1.45 MW and 2.05 MW capacity.During the year 2003-04, the Company increased its power generation capacity by adding two more FO based Wartsila power plantsof 1.475 MW and 2.05 MW at the cost of Rs.1042 lacs. With these additions, the total FO based power generation capacity of the company has increased to 9.725 MW.In 2004-05, Companys diversification project (for cotton spun yarn) of 12096 spindles has commenced commercial production from April, 2005. It also converted about 8000 ring spindles from synthetic yam spinning to cotton yam spinning. It started production of cotton yarn during the year 2005-06 and has also stabilized the production of garments at its Daman Unit at 60,000 pieces per month on single shift basis. It also undertaken an expansion, modernisation and diversification plan with total capital cost of Rs. 7200 lacs.As per the order of the Honble High Court of Rajasthan, Jodhpur, M/s Banswara Textile Mills Ltd. amalgamated with the company with effect from 15th October, 2005. During the year 2006-07, the Company added 10,432 spindles and 16 Air Jet Looms to its spinning andweaving capacity. The JV Company, Carreman Fabrics India Limited set up a weaving unit at Banswara, which commenced commercial production from July, 2006. During 2007-08, the Company added 16440 new Ring Spindles and 17 Air Jet Tsudakuma Looms besides installation of 10 Picanol Looms in Carreman Fabrics India Ltd.During 2008-09, the company added 284 new Ring Spindles for synthetic spinning, 14400 spindles for worsted spinning, 39 looms and 2 Jacquard Looms besides increase in production capacity at Garment Plants at Surat and Daman and commenced production and sale of made-ups division for export, which was shifted from SEZ - Surat to Banswara.The Company has made investment of Rs.2,280 lacs in spinning for modernization and replacement of spindles, Rs.447 lacs on fabric weaving for replacing 20 looms, and Rs.951 lacs on fabric processing facility adding various value adding machines suitable for technical fabrics and increase in the processing capacity by about one million meter a month besides Rs.907 lacs in readymade garments division for 4 additional lines for trousers and 1 line for production of Jackets at Daman and Surat in 2009-10.In 2014-15, the Company purchased additional equity from Carreman France in Carreman Fabrics India Limited (Now known Banswara Global Limited) and consequently, Banswara Global Limited (BGL) became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company effective from August 12, 2014. During the financial year 2016-17, Banswara Global Limited, Subsidiary Company and Banswara Fabric Limited, Associate Company, merged with Banswara Syntex Limited as per Scheme of Amalgamation approved by Honble High Court of Rajasthan at Jodhpur with became effective from 31st August, 2016.