The Members of Banswara Syntex Ltd.

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of Banswara Syntex Ltd (the company") which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2023, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity, and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the

Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2023, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the matter Existence, Valuation of inventory and significant judgments, estimates relating to provision for obsolescence of slow and non-moving inventory • We read and understood the Companys accounting policy for inventory valuation. I nventories aggregate to Rs. 31,394.19 Lakhs As at March 31st, 2023, Inventory comprises of raw material including packing material, work in progress, finished goods and stores and spares. Obtained understanding of the managements process of inventory valuation and inventory physical verification performed at year end. We have identified the inventories as key audit matter because it is material to the financial statements. • Observed the physical stock count process on a sample basis for selected locations by attending the physical stock-taking exercise conducted by management; further, we physically verified items on test check basis. Refer note 1(C)(6) and Note 10 to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements. • We have also been provided the physical verification report covering major inventory which is certified by the Internal Audit Department. For the inventory lying with the third party, management has provided the confirmation obtained from the third parties. • We obtained understanding of the inventory valuation process, and the assumptions used by the management in the process of calculation of inventory provision. We have tested management review controls and operating effectiveness of controls related to purchase, sales and Inventory verification. • The Company has a policy for write-down of inventories to net realisable value on account of obsolescence and slow -moving inventory which is recognised on a case-to-case basis based on the managements assessment. Write-down of inventories to net realisable value is subjective owing to the nature of inventories and is dependent on significant judgments around probability of decrease in the realisable value. • We tested the basis of computation of net realisable value including arithmetical accuracy, validity of the data used and provision for slow or non-moving inventory and obsolescence at the reporting date is appropriate, by assessing the methodology and assumptions adopted by management supported by analysis of historical data • We performed cut off testing for purchase and sales transactions made near the reporting date to assess whether transactions are recorded in the correct period by testing appropriate records, • Ensured that the closing Inventory valuation is in line with the Stock and Debtors statement furnished to the lenders for security purpose is reconciled with books of account on quarterly basis.

Information Other than the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the Standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash fiows of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended from time

to time.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are

considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these I nd AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We are also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and

significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The standalone Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), and the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Change in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31st, 2023, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31st, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements refer Note 48 to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

ii. Provision has been made in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been a delay in transferring amount of Rs. 0.05 lakh required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company pertaining to financial year 2014-15. Also, unpaid dividend for financial year 2011-12 amounting to Rs. 4.30 lakhs were deposited by the company in Investor education protection fund However the Investor education protection fund authority erroneously returned the same. (Read with Note 28 to the Standalone Ind AS financial statement)

iv. (i) the management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) the management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as

disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties"), with the understanding, that Company had recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

v. (i) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(ii) As stated in Note no. 57 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31st, 2023.

For K G Somani & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 06591N/N500377 Sd/-

(Vinod Kumar Somani)

Partner

Membership No: 085277 UDIN: 23085277BGZGTJ3304

Place: New Delhi Date: 15th May, 2023

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31st, 2023:

To the best of our information and according to explanation provided to us by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that

(i) In respect of Companys property, plant and equipment,

right-of-use assets and intangible assets

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant, and equipments and relevant details of right-of-use assets

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) According to the explanations given to us, Company has made a plan to verify the fixed assets in phased manner, some of the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancy was noticed on such verification as compared to book records.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of audit, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company. Fifteen title deeds are mortgaged with the banks/ financial institutions for securing the long-term borrowings.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) There are no proceedings being initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) The inventory has been physically verified by the

management at reasonable intervals during the year except inventory lying with the third parties. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. The discrepancies noticed on comparison of physical verification with the book records were not material. Further no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification of inventories carried out at during the year.

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of

current assets and the quarterly returns or statements filed with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has made investment in one wholly owned Subsidiary and one Joint Venture Company covered in the Register maintained under section 189 of the Act.

a) The Company has granted loans to wholly owned subsidiary of Rs. 71.00 lakhs during the year, and the balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances are Rs. 72.69 lakhs.

b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans during the year are prima facie, not prejudicial to the companys interest.

c) In respect of loans granted by the company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment of principal amount has not been started.

d) In respect of loans granted by the company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding at balance sheet date.

e) No loan granted by the company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) The Company has granted loan to a wholly owned subsidiary of Rs. 71 lakhs in the nature of loans repayable on demand specifying the repayment schedule. The loan amount and total loan granted amount is hundred percent.

The Company has not made investments in Firms and Limited Liability Partnerships during the year. Further the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other Parties.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of audit, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of investment of the company. Further, the company has granted loan to a subsidiary and has not given any guarantees and security under the provision of section 185 of the companies Act, 2013.

(v) The Company has accepted deposits or amount which are deemed to be deposits and complied with the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and the rule frame there under. No order has been passed with respect to Section 73 to 76 by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any Tribunal.

(vi) The Company has maintained cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, However, we are neither required to carry out, nor have carried out any detailed examination of such accounts and records.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(vii) (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Goods & Service Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities and there were no outstanding except electricity duty payable of Rs. 13.61 lakhs as at March 31st, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the dues of income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, Goods & Service Tax and Cess which have not been deposited on account of a dispute and the forum where the dispute is pending are as follows:

Name of Statue Nature of disputed dues Period to which amount relates Amount involvedRs. Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act 1961 IncomeTax AY 2010-11, 2014-15 2016-17 2017-18 & 2018-19 1,552.32 CIT(Appeals) Udaipur Custom Act, 1962 Custom Duty FY 2012-13 375.19 CESTAT, Ahmedabad

(viii) There are no instances of any transaction not being recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans

or other borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company is not declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the overall examination of the Cash Flow Statement of the Company, we report that the Company has used funds raised on short Term basis aggregating to Rs.1745.58 Lakhs for long term purposes.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(x) The company has not made any public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and the Company has not made any private placement shares and convertible debentures therefore the provision of clause 3(x) (a) and (b) of the order are not applicable.

(xi) a) During the course of our examination of the books and

records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, no instances of fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us, we have considered whistle-blower complaints if any, received during the year by the Company.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of audit, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 & 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) a) The Company has internal audit system

commensurate to the size and nature of its business.

b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by us.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on us of the records, the Company has not entered during the year into non cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current

financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xviii) There has not been any resignation of Statutory auditor during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (“CSR") on ongoing projects and other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act 2013 in compliance with the second proviso to the sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the order is not applicable for the year.

For K G Somani & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 06591N/N500377 Sd/-

(Vinod Kumar Somani)

Partner

Membership No: 085277 UDIN: 23085277BGZGTJ3304

Place: New Delhi Date: 15th May, 2023

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of Banswara Syntex Limited the year ended March 31st, 2023

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Banswara Syntex Limited (“the Company") as of March 31st, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on, “the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31st, 2023, based on, “the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India"

For K G Somani & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 06591N/N500377 Sd/-

(Vinod Kumar Somani)

Partner

Membership No: 085277 UDIN: 23085277BGZGTJ3304

Place: New Delhi Date: 15th May, 2023