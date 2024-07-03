iifl-logo-icon 1
S P Apparels Ltd Share Price

886.15
(-2.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:42 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open900
  • Day's High912.95
  • 52 Wk High1,133.1
  • Prev. Close908.2
  • Day's Low880.05
  • 52 Wk Low 515.75
  • Turnover (lac)215.46
  • P/E25.35
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value326.7
  • EPS35.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,223.58
  • Div. Yield0
S P Apparels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

900

Prev. Close

908.2

Turnover(Lac.)

215.46

Day's High

912.95

Day's Low

880.05

52 Week's High

1,133.1

52 Week's Low

515.75

Book Value

326.7

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,223.58

P/E

25.35

EPS

35.82

Divi. Yield

0

S P Apparels Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Aug, 2024

arrow

11 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 15 Sep, 2023

arrow

10 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

S P Apparels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

S P Apparels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.92%

Non-Promoter- 21.19%

Institutions: 21.19%

Non-Institutions: 16.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

S P Apparels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.09

25.09

25.69

25.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

753.91

649.97

604.43

526.46

Net Worth

779

675.06

630.12

552.15

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

575.51

758.31

628.01

622.78

yoy growth (%)

-24.1

20.74

0.83

16

Raw materials

-199.59

-310.72

-223.91

-245.15

As % of sales

34.68

40.97

35.65

39.36

Employee costs

-147.96

-195.01

-158.23

-146.32

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

53.89

50.64

67.59

89.95

Depreciation

-34

-31.63

-24.07

-22.38

Tax paid

-15.21

3.11

-25.58

-33.44

Working capital

-15.14

0.5

98.75

81.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.1

20.74

0.83

16

Op profit growth

24.22

-22.09

-1.06

17.63

EBIT growth

-7.4

-24.06

-6.93

40.92

Net profit growth

-12.13

4.79

-25.65

175.81

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,087.36

1,080.86

859.43

652.31

808.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,087.36

1,080.86

859.43

652.31

808.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

16.32

20.04

9.5

1.38

23.71

S P Apparels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT S P Apparels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

P Sundarajan

Executive Director

S Latha.

Joint Managing Director

S Chenduran

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

V Sakthivel

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

A S Anand Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

K Vinodhini

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

C R Rajagopal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

H Lakshmi Priya

Joint Managing Director

S Shantha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by S P Apparels Ltd

Summary

S.P. Apparels Limited (SPAL) is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of knitted garments for infants and children in India. With the large network of factories, the Company serves as a sourcing, manufacturing and supply chain platform with a market growth headed by children and kids wear.The company has integrated manufacturing facilities which provides end-to-end garment manufacturing from greige fabric to finished products. The company also manufactures and retails menswear garments in India under the brand Crocodile. SPALs business consists of two main divisions - (i) garments division for manufacture and the export of knitted garments for infants and children; and (ii) retail division for manufacture, distribution and marketing of products in India under the brand name Crocodile.SPAL has two subsidiaries viz. Crocodile Products Private Limited (CPPL) and S. P. Apparels (UK) Private Limited (SPUK). CPPL, which is a joint venture between SPAL and Crocodile International Pte. Ltd. (CIPL), is engaged in the business of, inter alia, establishing and managing units to manufacture, trade, deal, import and export garments and has entered into a technology license agreement with CIPL for the exclusive manufacture, distribution and marketing of menswear under the trademark Crocodile in India. SPUK was incorporated in 2014 to explore possible marketing opportunities and engage in trading activities with new customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland and other European countr
Company FAQs

What is the S P Apparels Ltd share price today?

The S P Apparels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹886.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of S P Apparels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S P Apparels Ltd is ₹2223.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of S P Apparels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of S P Apparels Ltd is 25.35 and 2.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of S P Apparels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S P Apparels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S P Apparels Ltd is ₹515.75 and ₹1133.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of S P Apparels Ltd?

S P Apparels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.28%, 3 Years at 29.17%, 1 Year at 51.19%, 6 Month at 19.95%, 3 Month at -2.56% and 1 Month at -4.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of S P Apparels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of S P Apparels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.93 %
Institutions - 21.20 %
Public - 16.87 %

Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
Download The App Now

Follow us on

