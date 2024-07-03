SectorTextiles
Open₹900
Prev. Close₹908.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹215.46
Day's High₹912.95
Day's Low₹880.05
52 Week's High₹1,133.1
52 Week's Low₹515.75
Book Value₹326.7
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,223.58
P/E25.35
EPS35.82
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.09
25.09
25.69
25.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
753.91
649.97
604.43
526.46
Net Worth
779
675.06
630.12
552.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
575.51
758.31
628.01
622.78
yoy growth (%)
-24.1
20.74
0.83
16
Raw materials
-199.59
-310.72
-223.91
-245.15
As % of sales
34.68
40.97
35.65
39.36
Employee costs
-147.96
-195.01
-158.23
-146.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
53.89
50.64
67.59
89.95
Depreciation
-34
-31.63
-24.07
-22.38
Tax paid
-15.21
3.11
-25.58
-33.44
Working capital
-15.14
0.5
98.75
81.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.1
20.74
0.83
16
Op profit growth
24.22
-22.09
-1.06
17.63
EBIT growth
-7.4
-24.06
-6.93
40.92
Net profit growth
-12.13
4.79
-25.65
175.81
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,087.36
1,080.86
859.43
652.31
808.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,087.36
1,080.86
859.43
652.31
808.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
16.32
20.04
9.5
1.38
23.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
P Sundarajan
Executive Director
S Latha.
Joint Managing Director
S Chenduran
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
V Sakthivel
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
A S Anand Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
K Vinodhini
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
C R Rajagopal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
H Lakshmi Priya
Joint Managing Director
S Shantha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by S P Apparels Ltd
Summary
S.P. Apparels Limited (SPAL) is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of knitted garments for infants and children in India. With the large network of factories, the Company serves as a sourcing, manufacturing and supply chain platform with a market growth headed by children and kids wear.The company has integrated manufacturing facilities which provides end-to-end garment manufacturing from greige fabric to finished products. The company also manufactures and retails menswear garments in India under the brand Crocodile. SPALs business consists of two main divisions - (i) garments division for manufacture and the export of knitted garments for infants and children; and (ii) retail division for manufacture, distribution and marketing of products in India under the brand name Crocodile.SPAL has two subsidiaries viz. Crocodile Products Private Limited (CPPL) and S. P. Apparels (UK) Private Limited (SPUK). CPPL, which is a joint venture between SPAL and Crocodile International Pte. Ltd. (CIPL), is engaged in the business of, inter alia, establishing and managing units to manufacture, trade, deal, import and export garments and has entered into a technology license agreement with CIPL for the exclusive manufacture, distribution and marketing of menswear under the trademark Crocodile in India. SPUK was incorporated in 2014 to explore possible marketing opportunities and engage in trading activities with new customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland and other European countr
Read More
The S P Apparels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹886.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S P Apparels Ltd is ₹2223.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of S P Apparels Ltd is 25.35 and 2.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S P Apparels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S P Apparels Ltd is ₹515.75 and ₹1133.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
S P Apparels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.28%, 3 Years at 29.17%, 1 Year at 51.19%, 6 Month at 19.95%, 3 Month at -2.56% and 1 Month at -4.11%.
