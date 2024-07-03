S P Apparels Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
792.22
802.72
605.53
460.69
640.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
792.22
802.72
605.53
460.69
640.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.68
23.95
4.86
0.95
22.55
Total Income
806.9
826.67
610.4
461.64
663.15
Total Expenditure
675.25
699.94
498.39
381.02
584.95
PBIDT
131.65
126.73
112
80.62
78.2
Interest
15.58
14.4
8.21
11.92
17.36
PBDT
116.07
112.34
103.8
68.69
60.84
Depreciation
28.27
26.99
25.59
24.74
21.59
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
25.34
22.99
17.7
11.02
8.38
Deferred Tax
1.31
0.37
1.07
0.32
-13.24
Reported Profit After Tax
61.16
61.99
59.44
32.62
44.11
Minority Interest After NP
-0.04
0.05
0
0.01
-0.16
Net Profit after Minority Interest
61.2
61.95
59.44
32.61
44.27
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-7.65
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
61.2
61.95
59.44
32.61
51.92
EPS (Unit Curr.)
24.37
24.19
23.14
12.69
17.17
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
25.09
25.63
25.69
25.69
25.69
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.61
15.78
18.49
17.49
12.2
PBDTM(%)
14.65
13.99
17.14
14.91
9.49
PATM(%)
7.72
7.72
9.81
7.08
6.88
