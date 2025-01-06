iifl-logo-icon 1
S P Apparels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

886.15
(-2.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:42 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR S P Apparels Ltd

S P Apparels FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

53.89

50.64

67.59

89.95

Depreciation

-34

-31.63

-24.07

-22.38

Tax paid

-15.21

3.11

-25.58

-33.44

Working capital

-15.14

0.5

98.75

81.17

Other operating items

Operating

-10.46

22.62

116.69

115.29

Capital expenditure

31.04

188.93

26.8

40.01

Free cash flow

20.57

211.55

143.49

155.3

Equity raised

984.1

811.1

700.48

388.95

Investing

0

-30.96

-27.27

57.88

Financing

-16.78

40.87

100.01

35.19

Dividends paid

0

0

1.25

1.25

Net in cash

987.9

1,032.56

917.97

638.59

