S P Apparels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
53.89
50.64
67.59
89.95
Depreciation
-34
-31.63
-24.07
-22.38
Tax paid
-15.21
3.11
-25.58
-33.44
Working capital
-15.14
0.5
98.75
81.17
Other operating items
Operating
-10.46
22.62
116.69
115.29
Capital expenditure
31.04
188.93
26.8
40.01
Free cash flow
20.57
211.55
143.49
155.3
Equity raised
984.1
811.1
700.48
388.95
Investing
0
-30.96
-27.27
57.88
Financing
-16.78
40.87
100.01
35.19
Dividends paid
0
0
1.25
1.25
Net in cash
987.9
1,032.56
917.97
638.59
No Record Found
