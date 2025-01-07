Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
575.51
758.31
628.01
622.78
yoy growth (%)
-24.1
20.74
0.83
16
Raw materials
-199.59
-310.72
-223.91
-245.15
As % of sales
34.68
40.97
35.65
39.36
Employee costs
-147.96
-195.01
-158.23
-146.32
As % of sales
25.71
25.71
25.19
23.49
Other costs
-127.47
-171.67
-142.03
-126.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.14
22.63
22.61
20.28
Operating profit
100.48
80.89
103.83
104.95
OPM
17.46
10.66
16.53
16.85
Depreciation
-34
-31.63
-24.07
-22.38
Interest expense
-13.76
-22.42
-28.62
-13.43
Other income
1.17
23.8
16.45
20.82
Profit before tax
53.89
50.64
67.59
89.95
Taxes
-15.21
3.11
-25.58
-33.44
Tax rate
-28.22
6.14
-37.84
-37.18
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
38.68
53.75
42.01
56.51
Exceptional items
0
-9.73
0
0
Net profit
38.68
44.02
42.01
56.51
yoy growth (%)
-12.13
4.79
-25.65
175.81
NPM
6.72
5.8
6.68
9.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.