S P Apparels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

948.2
(7.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:16 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

575.51

758.31

628.01

622.78

yoy growth (%)

-24.1

20.74

0.83

16

Raw materials

-199.59

-310.72

-223.91

-245.15

As % of sales

34.68

40.97

35.65

39.36

Employee costs

-147.96

-195.01

-158.23

-146.32

As % of sales

25.71

25.71

25.19

23.49

Other costs

-127.47

-171.67

-142.03

-126.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.14

22.63

22.61

20.28

Operating profit

100.48

80.89

103.83

104.95

OPM

17.46

10.66

16.53

16.85

Depreciation

-34

-31.63

-24.07

-22.38

Interest expense

-13.76

-22.42

-28.62

-13.43

Other income

1.17

23.8

16.45

20.82

Profit before tax

53.89

50.64

67.59

89.95

Taxes

-15.21

3.11

-25.58

-33.44

Tax rate

-28.22

6.14

-37.84

-37.18

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

38.68

53.75

42.01

56.51

Exceptional items

0

-9.73

0

0

Net profit

38.68

44.02

42.01

56.51

yoy growth (%)

-12.13

4.79

-25.65

175.81

NPM

6.72

5.8

6.68

9.07

