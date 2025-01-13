iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

S P Apparels Ltd Balance Sheet

882.9
(-1.23%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:34:52 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR S P Apparels Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.09

25.09

25.69

25.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

753.91

649.97

604.43

526.46

Net Worth

779

675.06

630.12

552.15

Minority Interest

Debt

127.99

190.04

204.68

180.64

Deferred Tax Liability Net

38.31

36.96

35.82

33.23

Total Liabilities

945.3

902.06

870.62

766.02

Fixed Assets

452.39

448.77

441.29

448.19

Intangible Assets

Investments

113.51

175.09

10.86

8.14

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

2.88

0

0

Networking Capital

319.27

224.01

362.47

278

Inventories

214.76

237.02

295.9

241.35

Inventory Days

153.06

Sundry Debtors

84.11

42.32

61.92

86.74

Debtor Days

55.01

Other Current Assets

121.31

49.87

134.84

66.96

Sundry Creditors

-63.03

-58.52

-89.27

-76.22

Creditor Days

48.33

Other Current Liabilities

-37.88

-46.68

-40.92

-40.83

Cash

60.13

51.31

56.01

31.71

Total Assets

945.3

902.06

870.63

766.04

S P Apparels : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR S P Apparels Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.