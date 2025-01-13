S P Apparels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.09
25.09
25.69
25.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
753.91
649.97
604.43
526.46
Net Worth
779
675.06
630.12
552.15
Minority Interest
Debt
127.99
190.04
204.68
180.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
38.31
36.96
35.82
33.23
Total Liabilities
945.3
902.06
870.62
766.02
Fixed Assets
452.39
448.77
441.29
448.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
113.51
175.09
10.86
8.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
2.88
0
0
Networking Capital
319.27
224.01
362.47
278
Inventories
214.76
237.02
295.9
241.35
Inventory Days
153.06
Sundry Debtors
84.11
42.32
61.92
86.74
Debtor Days
55.01
Other Current Assets
121.31
49.87
134.84
66.96
Sundry Creditors
-63.03
-58.52
-89.27
-76.22
Creditor Days
48.33
Other Current Liabilities
-37.88
-46.68
-40.92
-40.83
Cash
60.13
51.31
56.01
31.71
Total Assets
945.3
902.06
870.63
766.04
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.