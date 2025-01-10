To

The Members,

The Directors of your Company are pleased to present the 19th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Company?s financial performance for the year ended 31st March, 2024 is summarised below:

PARTICULARS STANDALONE CONSOLIDATED 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 9483.20 9424.96 10873.55 10808.55 Other Income 156.64 198.24 163.17 200.36 Total Income 9639.84 9623.20 11036.72 11008.91 Total Expenses before Interest & Depreciation 7801.15 7906.78 9295.79 9353.55 Profit before Interest & Depreciation 1838.39 1716.42 1740.93 1655.36 Less: Interest 131.14 156.16 186.99 186.19 Depreciation 350.61 337.51 377.54 361.53 Profit Before Tax 1356.94 1222.75 1176.40 1107.64 Less : Taxation Provision for Current Tax 309.78 302.37 309.78 302.37 Prev period Tax -6.80 -2.62 -6.80 -2.62 Deferred Tax Expenses / (Credit) 16.34 4.87 -22.83 -17.23 Total Tax Expenses 319.32 304.62 280.15 282.52 Profit After Tax from continuing operations 1037.62 918.13 896.25 825.12 Profit After Tax from discontinuing operations - - - - Profit After Tax 1037.62 918.13 896.25 825.12 Other comprehensive Income (Net of tax) 76.98 -66.02 76.98 -66.02 Minority Interest - - -0.59 -0.30 Total Comprehensive Income 1114.60 852.11 972.64 758.80

Review of Operations:

Garment Division

Financial Year 23 - 24 has been a year with consolidation and sustainability. Raw material cost have corrected and have come down. We were able to sustain the revenue despite material cost coming down. Margins were affected due to some air freight during Q4.

Spinning industry has picked up after the cotton prices were stabilised and we expect the cotton price to come down further which in turn will improve the margins of the company.

S.P. Retail Ventures Limited

Financial year 23 - 24 has also been a very tough year for the Retail sector. Inflation and higher interest cost is created some stress in the retail industry.

The new brands that were added to the portfolio of brands had impacted the margins of the S.P. Retail Ventures Limited. This is mainly due to the brand HEAD where the minimum guaranteed sales were not achieved, and we were also losing margins due to lack of sales. However, we have given a termination notice to "HEAD" and will exit the brand from December 2024.

We are confident that SP Retail ventures will be able to raise capital during the current financial year to support their aspiration of growth and cash flows.

S.P. Apparels (UK) (P) Ltd

S.P. Apparels (UK) (P) Ltd has undergone a tough year. Inflation, High Interest cost & high inventory with Retailers put pressure in the demand and margins of the company. There is also change in the management team of S.P. Apparels (UK) (P) Ltd. They also had to move to a new premises in London.

The new team is confident that they will be able to revive the revenue and grow in the years to come.

OPERATIONS

The Company achieved a total turnover of Rs. 9639.84 Million as against Rs.9623.20 Million in the previous year. The Company?s Profit Before Tax is Rs.1356.94 Million during the year, as compared to Rs. 1222.75 Million in the previous year, with an increase of 10.97% over the last year. The Company earned a Net Profit of Rs.1037.62 Million, as against a Net Profit of Rs.918.13 Million in the previous year.

There was no change in the nature of business of the Company during the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

DIVIDEND

Considering the need for acquisition fundings, your Board of Directors has not recommended any dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-2024.

As per the requirements of SEBI notification no. SEBI/LAD/ NRO/GN/2016-17/008 dated 8th July 2016 the Company has formulated a Dividend Distribution Policy which has been duly approved by the Board of Directors. A copy of the Dividend Distribution Policy is available on the Company?s website: https://www.s-p-apparels.com/assets/img/docs/Dividend- Distribution-Policy.pdf

TRANSFER TO RESERVES & SURPLUS

As at March 31,2024 the Company had reserves of Rs. 7539.11 Million. During the year under review, the company has transferred Rs.1037.62 Million to Retained Earnings (Other Equity).

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

In terms of Section 124 and 125 of the Companies Act, 2013, the unpaid/unclaimed Dividend relating to the financial year 2016-17, is due to transfer during September 2024 to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) established by the Central Government.

Further, during the year under review, there was no unpaid/ unclaimed Dividend, and hence, the provisions of Section 124 & 125 of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to transfer of Unclaimed dividend to Investor Education and Protection fund do not apply.

SHARE CAPITAL

The Authorised Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 47,25,00,000/- divided into 4,72,50,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each and the issued share capital of the Company as at 31.03.2024 stood at Rs.25,69,26,000/- divided into 2,56,92,600 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each and the subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company as at 31.03.2024 stood at Rs.25,09,26,000/- divided into 2,50,92,600 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each.

WEBLINK OF ANNUAL RETURN

The Annual Return of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 as required under Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 is available on the website of the Company at the link https://www.s-p-apparels.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/bsk-pdf-manager/2024/08/Form-MGT-7_Website- final.pdf

CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

As on 31st March, 2024, the gross fixed assets block stood at Rs.8116.10 Million and net fixed assets block at Rs.4523.90 Million. Additions to Fixed Assets during the year amounted to Rs. 507.74 Million.

BOARD AND COMMITTEE MEETINGS

The details of meetings of Board of Directors and Committees thereof and the attendance of the Directors in such meetings have been enumerated in the Corporate Governance Report.

STATEMENT ON COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards. Such systems are found to be adequate and are operating effectively. The Company has duly complied with Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India in respect of the meeting of the Board of Directors (SS-1) and General Meetings (SS-2).

DIRECTORS? RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors? Responsibility Statement, it is hereby confirmed that:

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed;

(b) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the company for that period;

(c) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) the directors laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls were adequate and operating effectively and

(f) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS UNDER SECTION 143(12) OTHER THAN THOSE WHICH ARE REPORTABLE TO THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT

There were no instances of frauds identified or reported by the Statutory Auditors during the course of their audit pursuant to Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as stipulated in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and that their name is included in the data bank as per Rule 6(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014. During the year, the Independent Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company other than sitting fees and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board of directors and Committee(s). The details of remuneration and /or other benefits of the Independent director are mentioned in the Corporate Governance Report. Further, they have also declared that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence.

Based on the confirmation / disclosures received from the Directors and on the evaluation of the relationships disclosed, the following Non-Executive Directors are Independent:

Mr.V.Sakthivel, Mr.A.S. Anand Kumar, Mr.C.R.Rajagopal and Mrs.H.Lakshmi Priya

Pursuant to Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, the Certificate of Registration received from all the Independent Directors of the Company were taken on note by the Board of Directors.

STATEMENT REGARDING OPINION OF THE BOARD WITH REGARD TO INTEGRITY, EXPERTISE AND EXPERIENCE (INCLUDING THE PROFICIENCY) OF THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS APPOINTED DURING THE YEAR

The Board of Directors have evaluated the Independent Directors during the year 2023-24 and opined that the integrity, expertise and experience (including proficiency) of the Independent Directors is satisfactory.

COMPANY?S POLICY RELATING TO DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT, PAYMENT OF REMUNERATION AND OTHER MATTERS PROVIDED UNDER SECTION 178(3) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The Company pursuant to the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and in terms of Regulation 19(4) of the SEBI Listing Regulations has formulated a policy on Nomination and Remuneration for its Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and senior management. The Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company can be accessed on the Company?s website at the link https://www.s-p-apparels.com/wp/wp- content/uploads/bsk-pdf-manager/2022/08/NOMINATION- AND-REMUNERATION-POLICY-11-02-2022.pdf

COMMENTS ON AUDITORS? REPORT:

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks or disclaimers made by M/s. ASA & Associates LLP, Statutory Auditors in their report.

Regarding the remarks made by M/s. MDS & Associates LLP, Secretarial Auditors of the Company in their report (Annexure D), your Director?s ensure timely compliance going forward.

MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS UNDER SUB-SECTION (1) OF SECTION 148 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The maintenance of cost record as specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 is applicable to the Company and accordingly the cost accounts and records are made and maintained. However, the appointment of Cost Auditor under the provisions of Section 148 is not applicable to the Company.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The Company has given loans, provided guarantees and made investments including investments in mutual funds and complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act 2013 and as required therein the details of the loans given, guarantees provided and investments made are annexed by way of notes to accounts. However, the Company has not provided security in connection with a loan to any other body corporate or person during the year under review.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All transactions entered into with related parties as defined under the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 23 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended) during the financial year 2023-24 were in the ordinary course of business and on an arm?s length basis and not material in nature and thus a disclosure in Form AOC- 2 is not required.

The Policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company has been uploaded on the Company?s website and may be accessed through the link at https://www.s-p-apparels.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/ bsk-pdf-manager/2022/08/RPT-Policy-Rev.pdf

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

There have been no material changes and commitments, if any, affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial year ended 31st March 2024 relate and the date of the report.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and outgo as required under section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act,

2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,

2014 is furnished in Annexure-A and is attached to this report.

STATEMENT CONCERNING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY OF THE COMPANY

The Committee has formulated a Risk Management Policy for dealing with different kinds of risks which it faces in day- to-day operations of the Company. The Risk Management Policy of the Company outlines different kinds of risks and risk mitigating measures to be adopted by the Board. The Company has adequate internal control systems and procedures to combat the risk. The Risk management procedure is reviewed by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors on a Quarterly basis at the time of review of Quarterly Financial Results of the Company.

DETAILS OF POLICY DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES:

The Corporate Social Responsibility Committee has formulated and recommended to the Board, a Corporate Social Responsibility Policy (CSR Policy) indicating the activities to be undertaken by the Company as specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013, which has been approved by the Board. For other details regarding the CSR Committee, refer to the Corporate Governance Report, which is a part of this report. The annual report on CSR activities is annexed in Annexure-B herewith. The CSR policy may be accessed on the Company?s website http://www.s- papparels.com/assets/img/docs/CSR%20Policy.pdf.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Your Directors have attached the Consolidated Financial Statements in the Annual Report pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. They are prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards prescribed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, in this regard. The Consolidated Financials also shows a significant increase in revenue.

ANNUAL EVALUATION OF THE BOARD ON ITS OWN PERFORMANCE AND OF THE INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS

In accordance with the evaluation criteria and procedure suggested by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors evaluated the performance of the Board, having regard to various criteria such as Board composition, Board processes, Board dynamics etc. The Independent Directors, at their separate meetings, also evaluated the performance of non-independent directors and the Board as a whole based on various criteria. The performance of each independent Director was evaluated by the entire board of directors on various parameters like engagement, leadership, analysis, decision making, communication, governance etc. The Board and the Independent Directors were of the unanimous view that performance of the Board of Directors as a whole was satisfactory.

The performances of all the Committees were evaluated by the Board having regard to various criteria such as committee composition, committee processes, committee dynamics, degree of fulfillment of key responsibilities, effectiveness of meetings etc. The Board was of the unanimous view that all the committees were performing their functions satisfactorily.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Mrs.S.Shantha (DIN: 00088941), Joint Managing Director retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment. Your Directors recommend her re-appointment.

Key Managerial Personnel of the Company as required pursuant to Section 2 (51) and 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 are

Mr.P.Sundararajan - Chairman and Managing Director. Mrs.S.Latha - Executive Director Mr.S.Chenduran - Joint Managing Director Mrs.S.Shantha - Joint Managing Director Mrs.P.V.Jeeva - Chief Executive Officer - Garments Division. Mr.V.Balaji - Chief Financial Officer and Mrs.K.Vinodhini - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES ANDASSOCIATE COMPANIES.

The consolidated financial statements of the company and its subsidiaries Crocodile Products Private Limited, S.P.Apparels (UK) (P) Limited and S.P Retail Ventures Limited were prepared in accordance with the applicable accounting standards have been annexed to the Annual Report.

The annual accounts of the subsidiary companies are posted on the website of the Company viz. https://www.s-p-apparels.com/wp/financial-information/ and will also be kept open for inspection by any shareholder at the Registered Office of the Company.

A report containing the salient features of the subsidiaries as required under Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 has been annexed herewith in Form AOC - 1 and is attached as Annexure-C to this report.

The Company has acquired M/S. Young Brand Apparel Private Limited as a wholly owned subsidiary company from M/S. Bannari Amman Spinning Mill Limited and during the year the Company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company M/s. S.P.Apparels International Private Limited at Srilanka.

The Company has formulated a Policy for determining Material Subsidiaries. The Policy may be accessed at: https://www.s-p-apparels.com/assets/img/docs/POLICY- FOR-DETERMINATION-OF-MATERIALITY-OF-INFORMATION-OR- EVENTS-14.11.2016.pdf

The Company does not have Joint Venture or Associate Company.

FIXED DEPOSITS

Since the Company has not accepted any fixed deposit covered under Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013, there are no deposits remaining unclaimed or unpaid as on 31st March, 2024 and accordingly, the question of default in repayment of deposits or payment of interest thereon during the year does not arise.

FINANCE

Prompt repayments, facilitated by healthy cash flows, elevated the standing of your Company. It enabled prudent application of funds and better negotiation strength. This trend is expected to continue.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANY?S OPERATION IN FUTURE

No significant and material order was passed by any Regulators that have any impact on the going concern status and the operations of the Company.

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company has an adequate Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The Audit Committee of the Board periodically reviews the Internal Financial Control Systems and their adequacy and recommends corrective action as and when necessary to ensure that an effective internal control mechanism is in place.

The directors confirm that the Internal Financial Control (IFC) is adequate with respect to the operations of the Company. A report of Auditors pursuant to Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013 certifying the adequacy of Internal Financial Control is annexed with the Auditors Report.

AUDITORS

a) STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s. ASA & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, Chennai were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of five years at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 19th September 2022 from the conclusion of the 17th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 22nd Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2027. M/s.ASA & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, Chennai have given a certificate of consent under section 139 of the Companies Act 2013 to act as the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The Company has received a certificate from the Statutory Auditors to the effect that their appointment as the Statutory Auditors of the Company, would be within the limits prescribed under section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013.

b) SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

The Board has appointed M/s. MDS & Associates LLP, Company Secretaries, Coimbatore (LLPIN: ABZ-8060) as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the year 2024-25 to carry out the Secretarial Audit, pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The report of the Secretarial Auditors for the financial year 2023-24 is annexed as Annexure-D to this Report.

c) INTERNAL AUDITOR

The Board has appointed M/s. BM & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Coimbatore as Internal Auditors for the financial year 2024-25 pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013.

EMPLOYEE WELFARE

The Employee Welfare Initiatives and practices followed by the Company is among the best in the Corporate sector. The strength of company?s employees is close to 12,462.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORK PLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has complied with the provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. An Internal Complaints Committee has been set up to define the policy and redress complaints received. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. There were no complaints received from any employee or third parties during the Financial Year.

1. Number of complaints received - Nil

2. Number of complaints disposed of - NA PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The statement pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is annexed to Annexure-E attached to this report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

As per Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a separate section on Management Discussion and Analysis Report outlining the business of your Company forms part of this Annual Report.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

At a time and age when enterprises are increasingly seen as critical components of the social system, they are accountable not merely to their shareholders from a revenue and profitability perspective but also to the larger society which is also its stakeholder. The Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report describing the initiatives taken by the Company from an environmental, social and governance perspective, in the format as specified by SEBI vide Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/10/2015 dated November 04, 2015 (as amended) forms part of this Annual Report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

A report on Corporate Governance is annexed and forms part of this report. The Company has complied with the conditions relating to Corporate Governance as stipulated in Regulation 27 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended).

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors has been duly constituted in accordance with the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013. The details relating to the composition, meetings and functions of the Committee are set out in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Annual Report. The Board has accepted the Audit Committee recommendations during the year whenever required and hence no disclosure is required under Section 177(8) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to rejection of any recommendations of Audit Committee by the Board.

VIGIL MECHANISM AND WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has provided for adequate safeguards to deal with instances of fraud and mismanagement and to report concerns about unethical behaviour or any violation of the Company?s Code of Conduct. During the year under review, there were no complaints received under this mechanism. The policy can be accessed on the Company?s website at https://www.s-p-apparels.com/assets/img/docs/Vigil- Mechanism-Policy_Revised.pdf

DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 DURING THE YEAR

No applications has been made and no proceedings are pending against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF.

The disclosure under this clause is not applicable as the Company has not undertaken any one-time settlement with the banks or financial institutions.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The relationship between the management and the employees at all levels during the year under review has been cordial and productive.

CAUTIONARY NOTE

Certain statements in "management discussions and analysis" section may be forward looking and are stated as required by law and regulations. Many factors, both external and internal, may affect the actual results which could be different from what the directors envisage in terms of performance and outlook.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation, for the contribution made by all the employees at all levels but for whose hard work and support, your Company?s achievements would not have been possible. Your Directors also wish to thank its customers, suppliers and bankers for their continued support and faith reposed in the Company.