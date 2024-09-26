Date of AGM: The 19t Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company will be held virtually on Thursday, 26t day September ,2024. Pursuant to regulation 30 read with para A of Part A of Schedule III to the SEBI(LODR), it is hereby informed that the 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company was duly held on Thursday 26th September 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC)/ other Audio Visual Means (OVAM). (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024) According to the Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR), this is to inform that all the resolutions indicated in 19th Annual General Meeting notice were passed with requisite majority. The Scrutinizer Report and Voting results is submitted with the exchanges. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)