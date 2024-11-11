Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

S.P. Apparels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended 30.09.2024. Approval of Standalone and consolidated Financial Statement. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

S.P. Apparels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulations 29 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of S.P. Apparels Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on August 10th 2024 inter alia to transact the following businesses: 1. To consider unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To approve the draft scheme of ESOP framed by the Company as per the provisions of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations 2021. Approval of the below items: 1. Q 1 FY 25 Financials 2. ESOP Scheme 2024. 3. Date of AGM 4. Book Closure Date 5. Cut-off Date (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 14 May 2024

S.P. Apparels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 21st May 2024 inter-alia to consider and take on record audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial year ended 31st March 2024. Further to our Notice under reference, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on 21st May, 2024, have approved the following Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Year ended 31.03.2024. 1.Standalone 2. Consolidated We are sending herewith the Certified True Copies of the aforesaid Results along with the Auditors Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company, Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Income Statement, Cash flow and Declaration as per LODR for un-modified opinion (Annexure - A & B). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024