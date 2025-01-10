To

the Members of

S.P.Apparels Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of S.P.Apparels Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr No Key Audit Matter Auditor?s Response 1. Revenue Recognition We have performed the following procedures: The Company?s revenue is derived primarily from sale of goods (Exports of Garments). Revenue from sale of goods is recognised when control of the products being sold is transferred to the customer and there are no longer any unfulfilled performance obligations as per the terms agreed with the customer by the Company. • Assessed the appropriateness of accounting policies of the company with relevant accounting standards. • Evaluated the design, implementation and tested the operating effectiveness of the internal controls in relation to timing of revenue recognition. • We performed detailed transaction testing by selecting samples of revenue transactions recorded during the year and around the year end date. • We assessed fulfilment of performance obligations during the year by verifying the underlying documents. These documents included contract specifying terms of sale, invoices, evidence of delivery, FCR?s (customer acceptances), shipping documents and subsequent receipts. 2. Inventories The total value of inventory as of March 31, 2024, amounted to INR 2,147.59 Million. representing 20% of the total assets. • Assessed the appropriateness of accounting policies of the company with relevant accounting standards. We considered this as a Key Audit Matter considering the significance of the balance, and the valuation involved. • Evaluated the design, implementation and tested the operating effectiveness of the Key internal controls over the valuation of inventories being considered by the management. • Observed the physical verification of inventories on a sample basis across locations. • Verified the valuation of Raw materials, WIP and Finished Goods on sample basis and ensured the valuations/ assumptions are reasonable and in line with the accounting policies/generally accepted accounting principles.

Other Information

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises Management Discussion and Analysis, Board?s Report including Annexures to Board?s Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance Report, that would be included in the Annual Report 2023-24, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor?s report thereon. These reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor?s report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the additional information, as mentioned above, that would be included in the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and describe appropriate actions as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)

(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatement in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act; read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company?s internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

(g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditor?s Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion, according to the information and explanation give to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act, and

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its standalone financial statements - Refer Note No. 3.11 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company, or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of it?s knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Annexure- A referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements? of our report of even date

(i)(a)(A) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(i)(a)(B) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(i)(b) The property, plant and equipment were physically verified during the year by the management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the property, plant and equipment at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed during such verification.

(i)(c) According to information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, the title deeds of all of the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the Standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(i)(d) According to information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(i) (e) According to information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. According to information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, no discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(ii) (b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has, during the year, granted unsecured loan and stood guarantee for 1 subsidiary Company. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loan and guarantee to subsidiary are as per the table given below:

Guarantees Loans (INR in Mn) (INR in Mn) Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiary - S.P. Retail Ventures Limited 50 170 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiary - S.P. Retail Ventures Limited 50 170

(iii)(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the investments made and the guarantees provided, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Company?s interest.

(iii)(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of loans given by the Company, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated except for one loan to a subsidiary amounting to INR 170 Mn which is repayable on demand and receipts of interest have been regular except in case of one subsidiary - S.P.Apparels UK Limited, where the Interest amount of INR 1.86 Mn is overdue. Further, the Company has not given any advance in the nature of loan to any party during the year.

(iii)(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, there is no overdue amounts for more than ninety days in respect of the loans given by the Company. Further, the Company has not given any advance in the nature of loan to any party during the year.

(iii) (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(iv) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any security as specified under Sections 185 and 186 of the Act. In respect of Investments made, loans given, and guarantee provided by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been compiled with.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of its manufactured goods and/ or services provided by it and are of the opinion, that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The Company does not have liability in respect of service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues have been subsumed unto Goods and Services Tax.

According to the information provided and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees? state insurance, income- tax, duty of customs, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it.

According to the information provided and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there are no undisputed amount payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees? State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues, existing as on the last day of the financial year which is outstanding for more than six months from the day these becomes payable.

(vii)(b)According to the information provided and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues relating to Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, value added tax, cess or other statutory dues, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. Details of Employees? state insurance has been given below;

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (INR in Mn) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any Employee State Insurance Act, 1948 Payment of Employee State Insurance 10.37 (ineluding interest of 3.97) October 1, 2016 to January 31, 2021 Labour Court, Coim batore Depos ited INR 1.6 Mn (25% of Amount demand- ed)

(viii) According to the information provided and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year and accordingly reporting under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to the lenders during the year.

(ix)(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(ix)(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, term loans were applied for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(ix)(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(ix)(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under Companies Act, 2013.

(ix) (f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. The Company does not hold any investment in any associate or joint venture as defined under the Companies Act, 2013 during the year.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. The Company does not hold any investment in any associate or joint venture as defined under the Companies Act, 2013 during the year.

(x) (b) According to the information provided and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given by the management and based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements, we report that no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi)(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, report under section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistleblower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions entered with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

(xiv)(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(xiv) (b)We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(xvi)(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities.

(xvi) (c) The Company is not Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) and (d) of the Order are not applicable.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, , our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report, that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the information and explanation as made available to us by the management of the Company up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

Also refer to the Other Information paragraph of our main audit report which explains that the other information comprising the information included in the Company?s annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor?s report.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR?S REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause

(i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements of S.P. Apparels Limited (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI?). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors? Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A company?s internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Company?s internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company?s assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.