Summary

Hanung Toys & Textiles Ltd is a name to be reckoned internationally in the field of Soft Toys and Home Furnishings. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of Stuffed Toys / Plush Toys and Home Furnishings. Their production units consist of toys manufacturing facility, home furnishing production facility and textile processing facility located at Noida, Roorkee & Bhiwandi. The toys manufacturing units are established in the Noida Special Economic Zone (NSEZ).The companys products have wide acceptability in the domestic market. Their domestic brands, Play-n-Pets and Splash are available with all major retailers. They have a well established distribution network spreads across various towns. The companys major overseas markets are in Europe, USA, Latin America and Australia. Their products are sold in over 30 countries. They have acquired license to produce organic products in our factory.Hanung Toys & Textiles Ltd was incorporated on October 10, 1990 as a private limited company with the name Hanung Toys (India) Pvt Ltd. In November 1993, the company took over the business of Hanung Toys (India) as a going concern and carried on the business of the firm namely manufacturing of soft and stuff toys having the capacity of manufacturing 12 lakh pieces per annum. In May 23, 1996, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Hanung Toys (India) Ltd. In the year 1997, the company increased the production capacity to 110 lakh pieces per annum

