Hanung Toys and Textiles Ltd Share Price

0.8
(-5.88%)
Oct 11, 2018|01:48:29 PM

Hanung Toys and Textiles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

0.8

Prev. Close

0.85

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.8

Day's Low

0.8

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-749.74

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.47

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Hanung Toys and Textiles Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Hanung Toys and Textiles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Hanung Toys and Textiles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:16 AM
Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 22.37%

Non-Promoter- 77.62%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 77.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hanung Toys and Textiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

38.5

38.5

38.5

34.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2,273.79

-2,163.55

-1,070.07

191.8

Net Worth

-2,235.29

-2,125.05

-1,031.57

226.06

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

8.63

94.04

135.79

498.49

yoy growth (%)

-90.81

-30.74

-72.75

-72.31

Raw materials

-25.65

-661.12

-883.87

-618.59

As % of sales

297.05

703

650.89

124.09

Employee costs

-3.69

-4.94

-6.57

-13.49

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-86.19

-958.02

-1,218.21

-520.83

Depreciation

-51.6

-52.82

-62.35

-44.8

Tax paid

-24.04

-135.28

0

142

Working capital

-80.01

-1,277.46

-912.83

116.39

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-90.81

-30.74

-72.75

-72.31

Op profit growth

-93.63

-29.01

257.54

-180.52

EBIT growth

-87.33

-28.17

226.13

-217.68

Net profit growth

-89.91

-13.71

155.6

-844.71

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

836.84

637.6

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

836.84

637.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

15.89

15.46

Hanung Toys and Textiles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hanung Toys and Textiles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashok Kumar Bansal

Addtnl Independent Director

Vineet Kumar

Company Secretary

Vikram Tak

Addtnl Independent Director

Suman Bijarnia

Additional Director

Rajeev Kumar Tiwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hanung Toys and Textiles Ltd

Summary

Hanung Toys & Textiles Ltd is a name to be reckoned internationally in the field of Soft Toys and Home Furnishings. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of Stuffed Toys / Plush Toys and Home Furnishings. Their production units consist of toys manufacturing facility, home furnishing production facility and textile processing facility located at Noida, Roorkee & Bhiwandi. The toys manufacturing units are established in the Noida Special Economic Zone (NSEZ).The companys products have wide acceptability in the domestic market. Their domestic brands, Play-n-Pets and Splash are available with all major retailers. They have a well established distribution network spreads across various towns. The companys major overseas markets are in Europe, USA, Latin America and Australia. Their products are sold in over 30 countries. They have acquired license to produce organic products in our factory.Hanung Toys & Textiles Ltd was incorporated on October 10, 1990 as a private limited company with the name Hanung Toys (India) Pvt Ltd. In November 1993, the company took over the business of Hanung Toys (India) as a going concern and carried on the business of the firm namely manufacturing of soft and stuff toys having the capacity of manufacturing 12 lakh pieces per annum. In May 23, 1996, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Hanung Toys (India) Ltd. In the year 1997, the company increased the production capacity to 110 lakh pieces per annum
