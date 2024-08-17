Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹0.8
Prev. Close₹0.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.8
Day's Low₹0.8
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-749.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.47
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
38.5
38.5
38.5
34.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2,273.79
-2,163.55
-1,070.07
191.8
Net Worth
-2,235.29
-2,125.05
-1,031.57
226.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
8.63
94.04
135.79
498.49
yoy growth (%)
-90.81
-30.74
-72.75
-72.31
Raw materials
-25.65
-661.12
-883.87
-618.59
As % of sales
297.05
703
650.89
124.09
Employee costs
-3.69
-4.94
-6.57
-13.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-86.19
-958.02
-1,218.21
-520.83
Depreciation
-51.6
-52.82
-62.35
-44.8
Tax paid
-24.04
-135.28
0
142
Working capital
-80.01
-1,277.46
-912.83
116.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-90.81
-30.74
-72.75
-72.31
Op profit growth
-93.63
-29.01
257.54
-180.52
EBIT growth
-87.33
-28.17
226.13
-217.68
Net profit growth
-89.91
-13.71
155.6
-844.71
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
836.84
637.6
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
836.84
637.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
15.89
15.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashok Kumar Bansal
Addtnl Independent Director
Vineet Kumar
Company Secretary
Vikram Tak
Addtnl Independent Director
Suman Bijarnia
Additional Director
Rajeev Kumar Tiwari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hanung Toys and Textiles Ltd
Summary
Hanung Toys & Textiles Ltd is a name to be reckoned internationally in the field of Soft Toys and Home Furnishings. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of Stuffed Toys / Plush Toys and Home Furnishings. Their production units consist of toys manufacturing facility, home furnishing production facility and textile processing facility located at Noida, Roorkee & Bhiwandi. The toys manufacturing units are established in the Noida Special Economic Zone (NSEZ).The companys products have wide acceptability in the domestic market. Their domestic brands, Play-n-Pets and Splash are available with all major retailers. They have a well established distribution network spreads across various towns. The companys major overseas markets are in Europe, USA, Latin America and Australia. Their products are sold in over 30 countries. They have acquired license to produce organic products in our factory.Hanung Toys & Textiles Ltd was incorporated on October 10, 1990 as a private limited company with the name Hanung Toys (India) Pvt Ltd. In November 1993, the company took over the business of Hanung Toys (India) as a going concern and carried on the business of the firm namely manufacturing of soft and stuff toys having the capacity of manufacturing 12 lakh pieces per annum. In May 23, 1996, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Hanung Toys (India) Ltd. In the year 1997, the company increased the production capacity to 110 lakh pieces per annum
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.