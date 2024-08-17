Hanung Toys and Textiles Ltd Summary

Hanung Toys & Textiles Ltd is a name to be reckoned internationally in the field of Soft Toys and Home Furnishings. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of Stuffed Toys / Plush Toys and Home Furnishings. Their production units consist of toys manufacturing facility, home furnishing production facility and textile processing facility located at Noida, Roorkee & Bhiwandi. The toys manufacturing units are established in the Noida Special Economic Zone (NSEZ).The companys products have wide acceptability in the domestic market. Their domestic brands, Play-n-Pets and Splash are available with all major retailers. They have a well established distribution network spreads across various towns. The companys major overseas markets are in Europe, USA, Latin America and Australia. Their products are sold in over 30 countries. They have acquired license to produce organic products in our factory.Hanung Toys & Textiles Ltd was incorporated on October 10, 1990 as a private limited company with the name Hanung Toys (India) Pvt Ltd. In November 1993, the company took over the business of Hanung Toys (India) as a going concern and carried on the business of the firm namely manufacturing of soft and stuff toys having the capacity of manufacturing 12 lakh pieces per annum. In May 23, 1996, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Hanung Toys (India) Ltd. In the year 1997, the company increased the production capacity to 110 lakh pieces per annum.In the year 2005, the company entered into an agreement with The Walt Disney Company (India) Pvt Ltd wherein they got licence to use some of the Disney Characters and Trademarks enabling them to increase the variety in their stuff toys range. They acquired the business of two of the promoter group companies, namely Hanung Furnishings Pvt Ltd and Hanung Processors Pvt Ltd with effect from October 29, 2005. Consequently, the company changed their name from Hanung Toys (India) Ltd to Hanung Toys and Textiles Ltd with effect from January 9, 2006.During the year 2005-06, the company received the Quality Certification of ISO 9001: 2000 by TUV GmbH, Germany. Also, Bennett, Coleman and Company Ltd made their investment in the company by acquiring 5,00,000 equity shares at a price of Rs 150 per share. In the year 2006, the company entered into an agreement with Percept Picture Company Pvt Ltd pursuant to which they were granted certain pre-approved manufacturing and selling rights in respect of characters used in the animated motion picture Hanuman. Also, they entered into two more agreements with The Walt Disney Company (India) Pvt Ltd wherein they were licensed to use some of the Disney Characters and Trademarks in relation to their home furnishing products.During the year 2006-07, the company came out with the public issue and the equity share were listed on Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange on October 20, 2006. During the year 2007-08, the company started production in their new home textiles unit at Roorkee. They bagged the long term export order from a leading US buyer in Home Furnishings as well as soft toys. Also, the company signed the MoU with a Chinese Company to buy the soft toy business in China. TDuring the year 2008-09, the company signed export order tie-up with leading US buyers, for exporting Home furnishing to the extent of USD 115 million. They also signed export order tie-up with IKEA Sweden, for exporting soft toys/ Kids furnishing to the extent of EURO 108 million.During the year 2009-10, the company signed export order tie-up with leading US buyers, for exporting Home furnishing to the extent of USD 250 million to be completed over three years. In September 29, 2009, the company incorporated a subsidiary company, namely Hanung (Shanghai) Ltd in the Republic of China. In March 2011, the company acquired the controlling stake in Cody Direct Corp., a company incorporated under the US laws. Cody Direct Corp. is an 18 years Home Furnishing Marketing and Distribution company based out of New York.