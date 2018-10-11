iifl-logo-icon 1
Hanung Toys and Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.8
(-5.88%)
Oct 11, 2018|01:48:29 PM

Hanung Toys and Textiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-86.19

-958.02

-1,218.21

-520.83

Depreciation

-51.6

-52.82

-62.35

-44.8

Tax paid

-24.04

-135.28

0

142

Working capital

-80.01

-1,277.46

-912.83

116.39

Other operating items

Operating

-241.85

-2,423.58

-2,193.39

-307.23

Capital expenditure

-0.82

-0.06

-6.27

50.91

Free cash flow

-242.68

-2,423.64

-2,199.67

-256.32

Equity raised

-4,311.74

-2,124.77

408.55

1,377.12

Investing

0

0

-0.94

-24.28

Financing

-45.26

-374.19

272.36

691.86

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-4,599.68

-4,922.61

-1,519.69

1,788.37

