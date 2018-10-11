Hanung Toys and Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-86.19
-958.02
-1,218.21
-520.83
Depreciation
-51.6
-52.82
-62.35
-44.8
Tax paid
-24.04
-135.28
0
142
Working capital
-80.01
-1,277.46
-912.83
116.39
Other operating items
Operating
-241.85
-2,423.58
-2,193.39
-307.23
Capital expenditure
-0.82
-0.06
-6.27
50.91
Free cash flow
-242.68
-2,423.64
-2,199.67
-256.32
Equity raised
-4,311.74
-2,124.77
408.55
1,377.12
Investing
0
0
-0.94
-24.28
Financing
-45.26
-374.19
272.36
691.86
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-4,599.68
-4,922.61
-1,519.69
1,788.37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.