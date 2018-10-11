Hanung Toys and Textiles Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
38.5
38.5
38.5
34.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2,273.79
-2,163.55
-1,070.07
191.8
Net Worth
-2,235.29
-2,125.05
-1,031.57
226.06
Minority Interest
Debt
2,148.2
2,193.46
2,567.65
2,295.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
30.06
30.06
0
0
Total Liabilities
-57.03
98.46
1,536.08
2,521.35
Fixed Assets
583.77
635.62
692.59
758.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.9
2.9
2.9
3.84
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
105.22
105.22
Networking Capital
-644.11
-540.66
726.13
1,648.92
Inventories
20.52
43.34
656.2
1,315.95
Inventory Days
867.17
168.21
1,763.79
963.53
Sundry Debtors
12.89
35.28
31.73
307.98
Debtor Days
544.73
136.92
85.28
225.5
Other Current Assets
37.14
62.13
68.24
74.18
Sundry Creditors
-8.3
-12.74
-15.42
-37.44
Creditor Days
350.75
49.44
41.44
27.41
Other Current Liabilities
-706.36
-668.67
-14.62
-11.75
Cash
0.41
0.61
9.24
4.42
Total Assets
-57.03
98.47
1,536.08
2,521.35
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.