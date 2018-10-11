Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-72.77
-72.44
28.12
24.23
Op profit growth
242.86
-190.91
5.15
21.92
EBIT growth
214.66
-234.76
-8.7
21.84
Net profit growth
156.38
-1,239.91
-60.55
-9.47
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-652.34
-51.8
15.7
19.13
EBIT margin
-697.81
-60.37
12.34
17.32
Net profit margin
-918.84
-97.57
2.35
7.66
RoCE
-46.89
-12.54
10.35
13.71
RoNW
75.89
-27.45
1.65
4.81
RoA
-15.43
-5.06
0.49
1.51
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
15.72
42.64
Dividend per share
0
2
2
2
Cash EPS
-425.04
-199.96
-8.61
31.77
Book value per share
-334.02
78.1
255.34
243.52
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
6.49
2.97
P/CEPS
-0.04
-0.12
-11.86
3.99
P/B
-0.05
0.31
0.4
0.52
EV/EBIDTA
-2.95
-9.19
6.31
6.05
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
14.47
5.41
Tax payout
0
-26.7
-24.16
-5.76
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
435.31
300.94
87.56
78.15
Inventory days
2,650.46
1,012.04
256.52
239.05
Creditor days
-9.44
-136.99
-92.8
-55.66
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
3.48
1.3
-1.34
-1.91
Net debt / equity
-2.48
11.03
2.28
2.17
Net debt / op. profit
-2.88
-8.86
5.46
4.93
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-650.89
-124.02
-75.46
-71.52
Employee costs
-4.84
-2.7
-1.42
-1.51
Other costs
-96.6
-25.07
-7.41
-7.82
