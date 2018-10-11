iifl-logo-icon 1
Hanung Toys and Textiles Ltd Key Ratios

0.8
(-5.88%)
Oct 11, 2018|01:48:29 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-72.77

-72.44

28.12

24.23

Op profit growth

242.86

-190.91

5.15

21.92

EBIT growth

214.66

-234.76

-8.7

21.84

Net profit growth

156.38

-1,239.91

-60.55

-9.47

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-652.34

-51.8

15.7

19.13

EBIT margin

-697.81

-60.37

12.34

17.32

Net profit margin

-918.84

-97.57

2.35

7.66

RoCE

-46.89

-12.54

10.35

13.71

RoNW

75.89

-27.45

1.65

4.81

RoA

-15.43

-5.06

0.49

1.51

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

15.72

42.64

Dividend per share

0

2

2

2

Cash EPS

-425.04

-199.96

-8.61

31.77

Book value per share

-334.02

78.1

255.34

243.52

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

6.49

2.97

P/CEPS

-0.04

-0.12

-11.86

3.99

P/B

-0.05

0.31

0.4

0.52

EV/EBIDTA

-2.95

-9.19

6.31

6.05

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

14.47

5.41

Tax payout

0

-26.7

-24.16

-5.76

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

435.31

300.94

87.56

78.15

Inventory days

2,650.46

1,012.04

256.52

239.05

Creditor days

-9.44

-136.99

-92.8

-55.66

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

3.48

1.3

-1.34

-1.91

Net debt / equity

-2.48

11.03

2.28

2.17

Net debt / op. profit

-2.88

-8.86

5.46

4.93

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-650.89

-124.02

-75.46

-71.52

Employee costs

-4.84

-2.7

-1.42

-1.51

Other costs

-96.6

-25.07

-7.41

-7.82

