iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hanung Toys and Textiles Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.8
(-5.88%)
Oct 11, 2018|01:48:29 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hanung Toys and Textiles Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

8.63

94.04

135.79

498.49

yoy growth (%)

-90.81

-30.74

-72.75

-72.31

Raw materials

-25.65

-661.12

-883.87

-618.59

As % of sales

297.05

703

650.89

124.09

Employee costs

-3.69

-4.94

-6.57

-13.49

As % of sales

42.79

5.26

4.84

2.7

Other costs

-19.28

-56.04

-130.08

-113.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

223.27

59.59

95.79

22.84

Operating profit

-39.99

-628.06

-884.74

-247.44

OPM

-463.12

-667.85

-651.53

-49.63

Depreciation

-51.6

-52.82

-62.35

-44.8

Interest expense

-0.06

-278.19

-271.73

-230.62

Other income

5.47

1.06

0.62

2.03

Profit before tax

-86.19

-958.02

-1,218.21

-520.83

Taxes

-24.04

-135.28

0

142

Tax rate

27.88

14.12

0

-27.26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-110.23

-1,093.3

-1,218.21

-378.82

Exceptional items

0

-0.18

-49.01

-116.95

Net profit

-110.23

-1,093.48

-1,267.22

-495.78

yoy growth (%)

-89.91

-13.71

155.6

-844.71

NPM

-1,276.35

-1,162.75

-933.19

-99.45

Hanung Toys and Textiles Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hanung Toys and Textiles Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.