|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
8.63
94.04
135.79
498.49
yoy growth (%)
-90.81
-30.74
-72.75
-72.31
Raw materials
-25.65
-661.12
-883.87
-618.59
As % of sales
297.05
703
650.89
124.09
Employee costs
-3.69
-4.94
-6.57
-13.49
As % of sales
42.79
5.26
4.84
2.7
Other costs
-19.28
-56.04
-130.08
-113.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
223.27
59.59
95.79
22.84
Operating profit
-39.99
-628.06
-884.74
-247.44
OPM
-463.12
-667.85
-651.53
-49.63
Depreciation
-51.6
-52.82
-62.35
-44.8
Interest expense
-0.06
-278.19
-271.73
-230.62
Other income
5.47
1.06
0.62
2.03
Profit before tax
-86.19
-958.02
-1,218.21
-520.83
Taxes
-24.04
-135.28
0
142
Tax rate
27.88
14.12
0
-27.26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-110.23
-1,093.3
-1,218.21
-378.82
Exceptional items
0
-0.18
-49.01
-116.95
Net profit
-110.23
-1,093.48
-1,267.22
-495.78
yoy growth (%)
-89.91
-13.71
155.6
-844.71
NPM
-1,276.35
-1,162.75
-933.19
-99.45
