SectorTextiles
Open₹2.35
Prev. Close₹2.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.35
Day's Low₹2.35
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-254.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.88
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
20.36
20.36
20.36
20.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-546.47
-477.61
-347.69
-234.79
Net Worth
-526.11
-457.25
-327.33
-214.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0.1
-62.5
-78.6
yoy growth (%)
-94.71
-100.17
-20.47
-122.58
Raw materials
0
0
-0.57
-19.34
As % of sales
0
0
0.92
24.61
Employee costs
0
0
-0.69
-17.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-70.71
-131.84
-113.3
-166.66
Depreciation
-11.65
-12.14
-13.49
-6.64
Tax paid
1.84
1.92
0.4
-11.34
Working capital
-57.55
-119.31
-78.38
-153.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-94.71
-100.17
-20.47
-122.58
Op profit growth
-95.96
-16.97
-38.88
76.82
EBIT growth
-81.19
16.63
-50.32
61.86
Net profit growth
-46.99
15.07
-36.57
32
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Jun-2008
Gross Sales
382.6
531.03
519.22
408.27
622.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
382.6
531.03
519.22
408.27
622.61
Other Operating Income
3.8
13.81
12.01
0
0
Other Income
1.49
2.26
0.79
9.35
16.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.29
|44.85
|16,455.2
|131.84
|1.11
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
500.75
|16.49
|14,490.26
|228.97
|1
|2,458.18
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
143.88
|27.54
|13,969.75
|98.22
|1.17
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
22.13
|0
|11,002.97
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
GARFIBRES
923.55
|42.83
|9,170.18
|51.31
|0.16
|374.93
|122.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Nitin N Mandhana
Independent Director
Raj Kumar Agarwal
Independent Director
Sandeep Choudhary
Survey No 285 37th KM Stone,
Kasaba Hobli,
Karnataka - 562123
Tel: 91-8118-7733501-506
Website: http://www.indusfila.com
Email: pradeep@indusfilla.com
C-13 Pannalal Silk,
Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,
Mumbai - 400 078
Tel: 91-022-25963838
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Indus Fila Limited, the flagship company of the group is a new age fashion and textile manufacturer with sharp focus on design and backward integration capabilities.Indus Fila Ltd is engaged in yarn d...
Read More
