iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Indus Fila Ltd Share Price Live

2.35
(-4.08%)
Nov 30, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.35
  • Day's High2.35
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2.45
  • Day's Low2.35
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-254.53
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.88
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Indus Fila Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

2.35

Prev. Close

2.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

2.35

Day's Low

2.35

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-254.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.88

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Indus Fila Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Indus Fila Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Indus Fila Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:57 PM
Jun-2017Mar-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.99%

Foreign: 0.99%

Indian: 43.10%

Non-Promoter- 0.83%

Institutions: 0.82%

Non-Institutions: 55.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Indus Fila Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

20.36

20.36

20.36

20.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-546.47

-477.61

-347.69

-234.79

Net Worth

-526.11

-457.25

-327.33

-214.43

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0.1

-62.5

-78.6

yoy growth (%)

-94.71

-100.17

-20.47

-122.58

Raw materials

0

0

-0.57

-19.34

As % of sales

0

0

0.92

24.61

Employee costs

0

0

-0.69

-17.68

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-70.71

-131.84

-113.3

-166.66

Depreciation

-11.65

-12.14

-13.49

-6.64

Tax paid

1.84

1.92

0.4

-11.34

Working capital

-57.55

-119.31

-78.38

-153.97

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-94.71

-100.17

-20.47

-122.58

Op profit growth

-95.96

-16.97

-38.88

76.82

EBIT growth

-81.19

16.63

-50.32

61.86

Net profit growth

-46.99

15.07

-36.57

32

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Jun-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Jun-2008

Gross Sales

382.6

531.03

519.22

408.27

622.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

382.6

531.03

519.22

408.27

622.61

Other Operating Income

3.8

13.81

12.01

0

0

Other Income

1.49

2.26

0.79

9.35

16.93

View Annually Results

Indus Fila Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.29

44.8516,455.2131.841.111,859.457.69

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

500.75

16.4914,490.26228.9712,458.18331.15

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

143.88

27.5413,969.7598.221.172,085.9840.19

Alok Industries Ltd

ALOKINDS

22.13

011,002.97-67.750912.91-38.07

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd

GARFIBRES

923.55

42.839,170.1851.310.16374.93122.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Indus Fila Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Nitin N Mandhana

Independent Director

Raj Kumar Agarwal

Independent Director

Sandeep Choudhary

Registered Office

Survey No 285 37th KM Stone,

Kasaba Hobli,

Karnataka - 562123

Tel: 91-8118-7733501-506

Website: http://www.indusfila.com

Email: pradeep@indusfilla.com

Registrar Office

C-13 Pannalal Silk,

Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,

Mumbai - 400 078

Tel: 91-022-25963838

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Indus Fila Limited, the flagship company of the group is a new age fashion and textile manufacturer with sharp focus on design and backward integration capabilities.Indus Fila Ltd is engaged in yarn d...
Read More

Reports by Indus Fila Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Indus Fila Ltd share price today?

The Indus Fila Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indus Fila Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indus Fila Ltd is ₹4.88 Cr. as of 30 Nov ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indus Fila Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indus Fila Ltd is 0 and 0.53 as of 30 Nov ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indus Fila Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indus Fila Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indus Fila Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 30 Nov ‘15

What is the CAGR of Indus Fila Ltd?

Indus Fila Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -38.38%, 3 Years at -40.40%, 1 Year at -35.62%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indus Fila Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indus Fila Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Indus Fila Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.