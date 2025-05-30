|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2025
|27 May 2025
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025 Indus Fila Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 30.05.2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2025
|8 Feb 2025
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2024 Indus Fila Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 14, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14.02.2025)
