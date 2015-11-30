Indus Fila Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-70.71
-131.84
-113.3
-166.66
Depreciation
-11.65
-12.14
-13.49
-6.64
Tax paid
1.84
1.92
0.4
-11.34
Working capital
-57.55
-119.31
-78.38
-153.97
Other operating items
Operating
-138.07
-261.37
-204.77
-338.61
Capital expenditure
0
-0.09
0
-0.65
Free cash flow
-138.07
-261.46
-204.77
-339.26
Equity raised
-955.21
-695.37
-469.57
-113.56
Investing
0
0
-9.89
0
Financing
207.32
173.62
155.12
121.48
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-885.96
-783.22
-529.12
-331.35
