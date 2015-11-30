iifl-logo
Indus Fila Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.35
(-4.08%)
Nov 30, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-70.71

-131.84

-113.3

-166.66

Depreciation

-11.65

-12.14

-13.49

-6.64

Tax paid

1.84

1.92

0.4

-11.34

Working capital

-57.55

-119.31

-78.38

-153.97

Other operating items

Operating

-138.07

-261.37

-204.77

-338.61

Capital expenditure

0

-0.09

0

-0.65

Free cash flow

-138.07

-261.46

-204.77

-339.26

Equity raised

-955.21

-695.37

-469.57

-113.56

Investing

0

0

-9.89

0

Financing

207.32

173.62

155.12

121.48

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-885.96

-783.22

-529.12

-331.35

