Indus Fila Ltd Balance Sheet

2.35
(-4.08%)
Nov 30, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

20.36

20.36

20.36

20.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-546.47

-477.61

-347.69

-234.79

Net Worth

-526.11

-457.25

-327.33

-214.43

Minority Interest

Debt

330.43

329.49

329.15

317.63

Deferred Tax Liability Net

12.48

14.51

16.44

16.84

Total Liabilities

-183.2

-113.25

18.26

120.04

Fixed Assets

84.29

95.95

108.13

121.63

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

9.89

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-267.58

-209.39

-90.74

-12.47

Inventories

0

0

0

0.58

Inventory Days

0

0

0

-2.69

Sundry Debtors

0.37

1.23

63.27

107.71

Debtor Days

23,504.94

4,133.08

-369.44

-500.13

Other Current Assets

6.01

8

13.76

25.11

Sundry Creditors

-34.33

-34.32

-34.65

-38.76

Creditor Days

21,80,877.54

1,15,323.21

-202.32

-179.97

Other Current Liabilities

-239.63

-184.3

-133.12

-107.11

Cash

0.07

0.18

0.85

1

Total Assets

-183.22

-113.26

18.24

120.05

