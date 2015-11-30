Indus Fila Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
20.36
20.36
20.36
20.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-546.47
-477.61
-347.69
-234.79
Net Worth
-526.11
-457.25
-327.33
-214.43
Minority Interest
Debt
330.43
329.49
329.15
317.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
12.48
14.51
16.44
16.84
Total Liabilities
-183.2
-113.25
18.26
120.04
Fixed Assets
84.29
95.95
108.13
121.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
9.89
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-267.58
-209.39
-90.74
-12.47
Inventories
0
0
0
0.58
Inventory Days
0
0
0
-2.69
Sundry Debtors
0.37
1.23
63.27
107.71
Debtor Days
23,504.94
4,133.08
-369.44
-500.13
Other Current Assets
6.01
8
13.76
25.11
Sundry Creditors
-34.33
-34.32
-34.65
-38.76
Creditor Days
21,80,877.54
1,15,323.21
-202.32
-179.97
Other Current Liabilities
-239.63
-184.3
-133.12
-107.11
Cash
0.07
0.18
0.85
1
Total Assets
-183.22
-113.26
18.24
120.05
